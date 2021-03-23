McKinney, Ronald Dean
November 10, 1966 - March 20, 2021
King - Ronald Dean McKinney, 54, of King, passed away March 20, 2021.
Ronald was born on November 10, 1966 in Forsyth County to Walter Rayford McKinney and Shirley Simmons McKinney.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Walter and Shirley McKinney, a brother, Randy McKinney and wife Kathy; a sister, Shannon McKinney; two nephews, Chase McKinney and Graeme Rieser; a niece, Kellin McKinney and husband Joe Moulden; and two great-nieces, Parker and Presley McKinney.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Stoney Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with Mr. James Joyce officiating.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ronald Dean McKinney. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
.
Slate
King, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 23, 2021.