Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Dean McKinney
FUNERAL HOME
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC
McKinney, Ronald Dean

November 10, 1966 - March 20, 2021

King - Ronald Dean McKinney, 54, of King, passed away March 20, 2021.

Ronald was born on November 10, 1966 in Forsyth County to Walter Rayford McKinney and Shirley Simmons McKinney.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Walter and Shirley McKinney, a brother, Randy McKinney and wife Kathy; a sister, Shannon McKinney; two nephews, Chase McKinney and Graeme Rieser; a niece, Kellin McKinney and husband Joe Moulden; and two great-nieces, Parker and Presley McKinney.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Stoney Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with Mr. James Joyce officiating.

Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ronald Dean McKinney. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.

Slate

King, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Stoney Ridge Baptist Church
1030 Stoney Rdige Rd., Westfiled, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Slate Funeral Home Inc - King.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Look, Ronald was a hell of a man and I'm sorry most never new. I loved him and always will. He was my fried and meant the world to me.
LDH
April 2, 2021
We are so sorry for your lose. Ronald took pride in his work. He was always friendly and kind, and enjoyed goofing around the students. He will be missed by the staff and students at Vienna Elementary.
Lee Koch, Principal Vienna Elementary
March 24, 2021
He was always kind and a very sweet gentle person. I often enjoyed a conversation with him when he stopped by the office at the apartment complex just to say hello. He will be greatly missed.
Kim Tilley
March 23, 2021
We thought a lot of Ronald and we are all missing him. So sorry for your loss and prayers for your family.
Tammy Hull
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results