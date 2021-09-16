Menu
Ronald "Jerry" Stewart
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road
Kernersville, NC
Stewart, Ronald "Jerry"

February 7, 1943 - September 13, 2021

Kernersville – Mr. Ronald "Jerry" Stewart, 78, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Kernersville Medical Center. He was born on February 7, 1943. He graduated from Mineral Springs High School and then served in the United States Marine Corps. Jerry retired as a Locomotive Engineer with Norfolk Southern Railway. He spent 10 years after retirement volunteering with the American Red Cross in Disaster Services, traveling the United States, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. Recently he worked part time with Show Pros and the City of Winston-Salem. Jerry loved to travel and went whenever possible, and he never met a stranger. He was a member of Green Street Baptist Church in High Point, NC. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, C.A. and Nellie Stewart; his sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Scottie Snider; and brother, Steve Stewart. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Rothrock Stewart; his son, Christopher Scott Stewart and his wife, Michelle; his brother, Mark Stewart; sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Steve Mitchell; sister-in-law, Dottie Stewart; and nephews, Brian Stewart and Drew Mitchell. A memorial service for Jerry will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date at Abbotts Creek Cemetery in Kernersville. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Hayworth - Miller Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road, Kernersville, NC
Sep
18
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Hayworth - Miller Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road, Kernersville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Loved working w Jerry at the Fair - he will be missed terribly! Looked forward to coming in everyday and chatting over coffee. Prayers to all of you!
Deneen Skyles
Friend
September 25, 2021
Lynn, so sorry. He was such a good man and friend. My prayers are with you and family. If I can ever be of help to you, please don't hesitate to call.
Judy Revels
Friend
September 16, 2021
Prayers for family. He will be missed enjoyed working with him at Show [email protected]
Kearns Cheek
Work
September 16, 2021
So sorry to hear about this. Went to high school with Jerry ,great friend.
Betty Welborn
September 16, 2021
I worked with Jerry at the fair and thoroughly enjoyed working with him. He was a great friend and I will miss him terribly.
Sandra Ward
September 16, 2021
