Stewart, Ronald "Jerry"
February 7, 1943 - September 13, 2021
Kernersville – Mr. Ronald "Jerry" Stewart, 78, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Kernersville Medical Center. He was born on February 7, 1943. He graduated from Mineral Springs High School and then served in the United States Marine Corps. Jerry retired as a Locomotive Engineer with Norfolk Southern Railway. He spent 10 years after retirement volunteering with the American Red Cross in Disaster Services, traveling the United States, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. Recently he worked part time with Show Pros and the City of Winston-Salem. Jerry loved to travel and went whenever possible, and he never met a stranger. He was a member of Green Street Baptist Church in High Point, NC. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, C.A. and Nellie Stewart; his sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Scottie Snider; and brother, Steve Stewart. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Rothrock Stewart; his son, Christopher Scott Stewart and his wife, Michelle; his brother, Mark Stewart; sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Steve Mitchell; sister-in-law, Dottie Stewart; and nephews, Brian Stewart and Drew Mitchell. A memorial service for Jerry will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date at Abbotts Creek Cemetery in Kernersville. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 16, 2021.