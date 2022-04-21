Menu
Ronnie Gray Barber
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 23 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
Barber, Ronnie Gray

September 28, 1959 - April 20, 2022

Rural Hall – Ronnie Gray Barber, 62, of Rural Hall, NC, went to be with the Lord on April 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his beloved family.

Mr. Barber was born on September 28, 1959, in Forsyth County, NC, to the late James Neal and Margaret Cromer Barber. Mr. Barber attended Calvary Hill Baptist Church. He loved shopping for antiques and was an avid collector. He worked hard and provided well for his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Barber.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Brittney Payne and husband Dalton, Jordan Barber, and Katelyn Barber; a brother, Rodney Barber, and wife Beth; a grandson, Landon Payne, two nephews: Joshua Barber, and Austin Barber, a niece, Heather Barber; and a special aunt and caregiver, Janice Turney.

The family of Mr. Barber wishes to extend a special "Thank You" to Sabrina Martin.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Slate Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. John Van Veen and Rev. Wesley Lavrinc officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Samaria Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Lawsonville, NC.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice: 129 Veteran Dr., Pilot Mountain, NC 27041.

Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ronnie Gray Barber. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.

Slate Funeral Home

132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 21, 2022.
