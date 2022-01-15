Menu
Ronnie Eugene Widener
Parkland High School
Smith Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenville
605 Country Club Drive
Greenville, NC
Widener, Ronnie Eugene

Greenville - Ronnie Eugene Widener, 44, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2022 at Duke Medical Center surrounded by family. Ronnie was born to Bonnie Gail Jackson and Ronnie Eugene Widener, Sr. (deceased) in Winston-Salem, NC, where he attended and graduated from Parkland High School. He moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and later relocated to Greenville, NC. He was employed by Lowes since 2014, where he was a Department Supervisor.

Ronnie valiantly fought a battle with Pulmonary Hypertension and no matter how bad he felt, he would give his all. His smile was infectious, and he gave it freely. He enjoyed time with friends and family, and he loved traveling.

He leaves behind a large loving family that includes many close friends. All will forever miss his loving ways. The world will be a dimmer place without him in it.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 15, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenville
Sponsored by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenville.
So sorry to see this, Prayers sent to this family
Patrick Baughman
January 16, 2022
