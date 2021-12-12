Rexanna and family, I know Ronny will be missed but we know that God can give you the peace to help you get through your loss. Ronny and I go back a long way. Not sure whether Ronny began driving for Piedmont Coach Lines prior to 1998 but whenever it was, we made several trips together and I got to know him very well. He became a close friend and Brother in Christ. I always told Ronny he didn't know how to spell his name. It should have been Ronnie like mine. Ronny was a larger man than I was, and he would always address me as Little Ronnie and I would address him as Big Ronny. We know that Ronny will be missed but one of these days we will all be reunited again.



Ronnie Stanley

Sunway Charters

Ronnie Stanley Coworker December 11, 2021