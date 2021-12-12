Menu
Ronny O. White
White, Ronny O.

January 4, 1950 - December 9, 2021

Mr. Ronny Odell White, age 71, of Elkin passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Ronny was born January 4, 1950 in Surry County to James Artis White and Mary Virginia Winters White. Ronny was a graduate of East Wilkes High School and Guilford College. He was an Eagle Scout and proudly served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. Ronny retired from Duke Energy, was a past employee of Johnson Funeral Home, and was currently employed with Black Tie Transportation in Winston Salem where he drove for Wake Forest University and Guilford College Athletics. Ronny was a faithful member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, Usher, and Sunday school teacher. He was past Chief of the Elkin Rescue Squad and a member of the Captain Mark Garner VFW Post 7794. Ronny was a member of the HRRVC Camping Club, a member of NMLRA, a member of the Yadkin Valley Long Rifle Association, and a former member of the International/US Olympic Shooting Team. Ronny was a loving husband, daddy, and papa. Mr. White was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: his loving wife of 50 years, Rexanna H. White of the home; daughters, Heather Whitley of State Road, Rebekah Holbrook and husband Bradley of State Road; brother, Wade Winters White and wife Peggy of Elkin, sister, Dare Brinson and husband Bruce of Elkin; mother-in-law, Agnes T. Hayes of Elkin; grandchildren, MaKayla H. Holbrook, Reagan L. Whitley, Kaley A. Holbrook, Bryson K. Whitley, Jaxon S. Holbrook; niece, Carrie Collins and husband Josh of Boonville; and nephew, Matt Holleman and wife Sarah of Cornelius. A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Wood and Dr. Gary Byrd officiating. Burial with full military honors provided by Captain Mark Garner VFW Post 7794 will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Flowers will be accepted or memorials be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 593 Pleasant Hill Rd, Elkin, NC 28621; Elkin Rescue Squad, 940 N. Bridge St, Elkin, NC 28621; or Captain Mark Garner VFW Post 7794, c/o Bill Golden, 163 Grassy Creek Dr., State Road, NC 28676. The family would like to thank Wake Forest Baptist Medical Comprehensive Cancer Center doctors and staff of the 7th and 8th floors and their Pleasant Hill Baptist Church family for their support and prayers. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
NC
Dec
12
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
NC
I first got to meet Ronnie at Friendship, IN at the national shoot on the sporting clays range.. I always enjoyed watching him shoot because he was a great shot, I also own one of his hand made goose calls.. I know his kindness, laughter, and presence will be missed at the NMLRA.
Amos McAdams
Other
January 18, 2022
Rest In Peace Ronnie
Brian Key
December 22, 2021
I’m so sorry to hear about Ronny. Rexanna, Heather, and Rebecca and family, you are in my thoughts and prayers!
Cheryl Allison Birch
Coworker
December 14, 2021
Rexanna, Ronnie was a great man with a wonderful, loving family. You and your family are
loved by everyone who knows you and you are in our prayers. Steve & Terry Harrell
December 13, 2021
Rexanna, Heather, Rebekah and family, What a blessing Ronny White was to me and so many people. He will be missed but his work here on earth is done. Look at all he did for his family, his church, his country, his friends and his heavenly Father. GOD will take care of each one of you He will carry you when you don't feel like walking. "Comfort comes in knowing death is not the end. Those who die in Christ will live eternally." Praying for you all. GOD bless you and keep you close in your time of sadness. Love In Christ, Wayne and Beth Transou Gray
Beth Gray
Family
December 13, 2021
Rexanna & Family, please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. Ronnie was a well thought of man who touched the lives of many people for good and his footprints will be long lasting.
Bill & Linda Davis
December 13, 2021
Ronny was one of the nicest men I ever met and a true friend to my brother, Jim Reynolds, whom he served with in the Navy and with whom he remained good friends throughout their lives. Ronny will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family. David Reynolds.
David Reynolds
Friend
December 13, 2021
I worked with Ronny for many years at Duke Power and found him to be a loyal co-worker but more importantly a dear friend. He loved his family, church and community and will be greatly missed. Sending my deepest sympathy.
Brenda Matthews
Friend
December 13, 2021
Rexanna, Heather, Rebekah and family,
I am so sorry for the loss of Ronny. What a wonderful man he was! He was a blessing in my life and have many fond memories of him throughout the years as I was growing up. He will be missed. I have been and will be praying for you all.
Holly Hodge
Friend
December 13, 2021
Rexanna, Heather and Rebecca, We are so sorry to hear about Ronny. You guys are in our thoughts and prayers. Some of my favorite memories are with you guys, my parents, Jerry and the camping club. He will be missed.
Chris Davis
Friend
December 12, 2021
We are so very sorry for loss. I pray God wraps his loving arms around you all. He can give peace like no other. He will be greatly missed. Love y’all & Praying
Kim&Doylan Mathis
Friend
December 12, 2021
I would like to say that although I did not know Ronny on a personal level, I do know that he made the trips extremely enjoyable for the whole Wake Forest Field Hockey team.
The stories from the team are endless and he will forever remain in our hearts.
My thoughts and prayers are with the whole White family.
Lilly Avrigian
December 12, 2021
Ronny was our bus driver in Richmond, VA. He was the greatest bus driver ever and was the sweetest person. His energy and positivity filled the room and brightened our days! I'm very grateful to have been in his presence.
Julia LeClercq
Student
December 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Just know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Eileen Edwards
December 12, 2021
I am so sad to hear this. Rexanna, Heather and Rebecca, I am so thankful for all your family did for Grandmommie. Just knowing you were all there for her was a blessing to all of us. You'll always have wonderful memories of Ronny and I pray you find comfort in those. Sending prayers for all of you with much love!
Ellie Cook
Ellie Cook
Friend
December 12, 2021
Ms Rexanna, Heather, & Rebecca..
My deepest sympathy to you on the passing of Mr. Ronny. He was a kind, gentle, and genuine man both to his family and to our staff . His love and respect for others made him stand out above all others. I was blessed for having known him. He was loved and will always be remembered.
Cathrine Laws-Brown
December 12, 2021
My sincere condolences and sympathies to Ronny's wife, daughters, and other family members. Ronny was a dear friend, bus driver colleague, and most importantly, a brother in Christ. My prayers for you that God will sustain you with His love, comfort, strength, and inner peace, as you grieve Ronny's passing. But we know for surety that we will see him again on the promise of God's Holy Word. (1 Thess.4:13-18)
Larry Lewis
Friend
December 12, 2021
My sincere condolences to all Ronny’s friends and family! I will treasure all the great times our women’s basketball team at Guilford College had while he was driving us. We were so lucky to have someone take such good care of us! So many funny moments during the long season and ODAC Championship memories with him. He was a gem! ❤
Stephanie Flamini
December 11, 2021
To the White Family
My name is Jen Averill and I am the field hockey coach at Wake Forest. We all were blessed to have Ronny drive us last spring and this past year. Needless to say we fell in love with his gentle nature and living and kind demeanor. He made a huge impact on our girls. He was our number one!
We were incredibly saddened to hear the news. He never ever spoke of his pain or illness but I knew he had been a warrior throughout his fight.
We will keep his memory alive and strong in our hearts and he will be remembered ❤.
Out thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Our sincere condolences to you.
Sincerely,

Jen
Jen Averill
Friend
December 11, 2021
Ronny was the best bus drive Wake Forest field hockey could ask for. We will miss him dearly. My thoughts and prayers are with all of his family.
Hannah M
Friend
December 11, 2021
Rebecca and family, we are so sorry about your dad. We met him through traveling with Yadkin Tours. He was an excellent driver and a fine gentleman and christian. You could see his Godliness. We pray that God will help you to find peace and comfort in the days to come. Loosing a parent makes heaven a little sweeter. We love you and praying for your mom and whole family. God go with you all.
Mary and Bryant
Friend
December 11, 2021
I became really close friends with Ronny over the last several years. We had so much in common and truly enjoyed the short trips we made together and the fly tying advise that he gave. I will never forget the first time I showed him the Crappie jigs that I had tied and he just sit and stared at them. A few minutes passed by so I ask him what he thought. He looked up at me and said. I did not think you had it in you with that grin on his face but said they looked great. Ronny will be greatly missed. Prayers for Rexanna and all the family. See you again my friend
Terry Carter
Friend
December 11, 2021
We are saddened to hear of the death of this wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Angela and Ross Gardner
December 11, 2021
Rexanna and family, no words can express what I know from experiencing the loss of a husband. In time you will remember the good times but know it does take time to do that. Ronny is with God enjoying all the rewards he deserves for the man and the life he lived while on earth. Our deepest condolences. Our prayers are for you and your family.
Jim and Gaye Kelley
Friend
December 11, 2021
What a wonderful man and dear friend, truly “a man after God’s own heart”. It was my great privilege to know and work with Ronny at Duke Power. While we may all mourn his death, his Christian brothers and sisters can also rejoice at his home going. Until next we meet, my brother! Much love, Rexanna. - Ray and Beverly
Ray Best
Friend
December 11, 2021
Ronny was such a kind man with the most generous soul. He made each and every bus trip nothing less than wonderful for Wake Forest hockey and will missed by all of us!
Ashley Arnold
Friend
December 11, 2021
May God bless this dear family, knew Ronnie many years. He was a classmate. Family you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jerry and Wanda Spicer
Friend
December 11, 2021
Rebekah and family we are so sorry for your loss we are praying for your whole family and our heart goes out to each of you there are no words that can ease the pain in the coming months but lean on God He can give you comfort and peace

Love and prayers
Shirley Anderson
Lisa and Robert White
December 11, 2021
Ronny was one of our own. He drove our bus but he was family. We thoroughly enjoyed dining with him and hearing his stories every meal. We loved him and hope he knew how much he meant to wake forest field hockey! We will miss him so much
Jackie Briggs
Friend
December 11, 2021
Rexanna, Heather, Rebecca, Wade and Dare I'm so sorry about Ronnie it just don't seem real but God makes no mistakes we just have to trust in him to help us through these sorrows. You are all in our prayers and I pray God will wrap his loving arms around you and give you the strength you need at this time. Rexanna I love you and will continue to pray for you and each of the family. God Bless
Darlene St John
Friend
December 11, 2021
Ronny made away trips to by in the blink of an eye!! He always had a smile on his face and was such an amazing man. Wake Forest field hockey will miss you lots!
Maggie Dickman
December 11, 2021
Sending my love and prayers to the whole family. Makayla, if you need anything we are always here for you. Praying for you all in the coming days.
Kayla Collins
December 11, 2021
Ronnie was a true American and asset to our Elkin community. His service to his church, community and fellow veterans will be missed. Prayers for peace.
Sam Bishop
Military
December 11, 2021
Rexanna,
So sorry for the loss is Ronny. He & other camping friends are camping together in heaven. He while he missed.
Herman Causby
Friend
December 11, 2021
Rexanna, Heather,Rebekah & Family,
We are so sorry to read this news. Our love & prayers are with you. We will all miss Ronny so very much. He & the whole family was always a delight to see at the camp outs. We have so many precious memories. Praying for you all during this difficult time.
We love you all.
Todd & Gerry Jessup
Friend
December 11, 2021
Ronnie’s kindness and supported will be missed by all. He was an amazing person who presence will be dearly missed.
December 11, 2021
Rexanna and family, I know Ronny will be missed but we know that God can give you the peace to help you get through your loss. Ronny and I go back a long way. Not sure whether Ronny began driving for Piedmont Coach Lines prior to 1998 but whenever it was, we made several trips together and I got to know him very well. He became a close friend and Brother in Christ. I always told Ronny he didn't know how to spell his name. It should have been Ronnie like mine. Ronny was a larger man than I was, and he would always address me as Little Ronnie and I would address him as Big Ronny. We know that Ronny will be missed but one of these days we will all be reunited again.

Ronnie Stanley
Sunway Charters
Ronnie Stanley
Coworker
December 11, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Mr. White’s passing. He was such a kind soul! We will always be grateful for his kindness and dedication!
Safa
December 11, 2021
Ronnie,

Thank you for sharing your kindness and smiles with us all. You’re presence will be missed along with your big heart. My thoughts go out to your family. You will be missed by the Wake Forest Field Hockey Family.

Gonzo
Melissa Gonzalez
Friend
December 11, 2021

Rexanna and family, My prayers will be for God's peace and comfort to surround you today and in the days ahead. Ronny was a good man and he will be missed by many.
Rick & Joyce Freeman
Friend
December 11, 2021
Going to miss you !!!
Diabe Anthony
Friend
December 11, 2021
Rexanna and family I am so sorry to see this about Ronny. I know how hard it is to lose your soul mate. I always enjoyed camping with you all have a lot of great memories. I know he and Rick are having a great reunion. Love and prayers for you the girls and families
Cheryl Bledsoe
Friend
December 11, 2021
Ronny, you made the world a better place to live. You will be missed. My prayers go out to your family.
Dale Money
Friend
December 10, 2021
May the grace of our Lord be sufficient and fill you all with His peace. Ronny was a dear friend. I so treasured his sound advice and direction. Men like Ronny are rare. I will so miss him.
Greg Wagoner
Friend
December 10, 2021
Rebekah & family: Mike and I are so very sorry for your loss. We send our love & prayers to you all. God bless and comfort you as only He can.
Kay Minton
Friend
December 10, 2021
Im so sorry for your loss.. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Janice Brown
December 10, 2021
Praying for comfort and peace during this difficult time. Such a precious and beautiful family. Love you all.
Andrea Wagoner
Friend
December 10, 2021
Ronny White was such a kind man. I worked with him at Duke power. He treated everyone with respect. I am so very sorry for your loss of this wonderful man.
Brenda Goad
Coworker
December 10, 2021
Ronnie was a great man. Prayers for the family
Doug Underwood
Friend
December 10, 2021
I worked with Ronny at Duke Energy. We started close to the same time and retired within a month of each other. He was always a good coworker and friend. My thoughts and prayers for all the family.
William Money
December 10, 2021
Rexanna and family, One word comes to mind when I think of Ronnie. “Faithful.” Ronnie was faithful to Christ, the church, his commitment as a deacon, his family, and his friends. Finally, Ronnie was faithful to his word. He always did what he said he would do. I will greatly miss him. I believe when he stood before Jesus the Lord said, “Well done my good and faithful servant.” God bless you all!
Danny Dodds
Friend
December 10, 2021
I enjoyed working with Ronnie at Duke Energy! He was a good man!
George Wackerhagen
Coworker
December 10, 2021
