White, Ronny O.
January 4, 1950 - December 9, 2021
Mr. Ronny Odell White, age 71, of Elkin passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Ronny was born January 4, 1950 in Surry County to James Artis White and Mary Virginia Winters White. Ronny was a graduate of East Wilkes High School and Guilford College. He was an Eagle Scout and proudly served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. Ronny retired from Duke Energy, was a past employee of Johnson Funeral Home, and was currently employed with Black Tie Transportation in Winston Salem where he drove for Wake Forest University and Guilford College Athletics. Ronny was a faithful member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, Usher, and Sunday school teacher. He was past Chief of the Elkin Rescue Squad and a member of the Captain Mark Garner VFW Post 7794. Ronny was a member of the HRRVC Camping Club, a member of NMLRA, a member of the Yadkin Valley Long Rifle Association, and a former member of the International/US Olympic Shooting Team. Ronny was a loving husband, daddy, and papa. Mr. White was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: his loving wife of 50 years, Rexanna H. White of the home; daughters, Heather Whitley of State Road, Rebekah Holbrook and husband Bradley of State Road; brother, Wade Winters White and wife Peggy of Elkin, sister, Dare Brinson and husband Bruce of Elkin; mother-in-law, Agnes T. Hayes of Elkin; grandchildren, MaKayla H. Holbrook, Reagan L. Whitley, Kaley A. Holbrook, Bryson K. Whitley, Jaxon S. Holbrook; niece, Carrie Collins and husband Josh of Boonville; and nephew, Matt Holleman and wife Sarah of Cornelius. A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Wood and Dr. Gary Byrd officiating. Burial with full military honors provided by Captain Mark Garner VFW Post 7794 will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Flowers will be accepted or memorials be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 593 Pleasant Hill Rd, Elkin, NC 28621; Elkin Rescue Squad, 940 N. Bridge St, Elkin, NC 28621; or Captain Mark Garner VFW Post 7794, c/o Bill Golden, 163 Grassy Creek Dr., State Road, NC 28676. The family would like to thank Wake Forest Baptist Medical Comprehensive Cancer Center doctors and staff of the 7th and 8th floors and their Pleasant Hill Baptist Church family for their support and prayers. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com
Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Elkin Funeral Service
560 NC Hwy 268 W
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 12, 2021.