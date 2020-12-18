Hines, Roscoe



Mr. Roscoe Johnson Hines was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1933 to the late Roscoe Jack Hines and Dorothy Johnson Hines.



He was a graduate of JJ Jones High School, the Kentucky Embalming school in Lexington, Kentucky and retired butcher from Winn-Dixie. Mr. Hines served in the Korean War, Desert Storm, retired from the United States Army and the United States Army Reserves. He was a lifetime member of St. Paul AME Church where he served as chairman of the Trustee Board for several years and was a member of the Senior Choir. He was recognized as the Man of the Year and received the Living Legacy Award given by the Western District of the AME Church. He served on the Board of Directors of the Franklin Fire Department, and was the 1st African American Commander of the VFW. He was a member of the American Legion and served as a leader in the Democratic Party.



Mr. Hines was a loving and caring person, showing special love for his wife, girls, family members and his church family.



He leaves to cherish his memories, four daughters:



Bishop Mildred "Bonnie" Hines, Los Angeles, California, Renita Hines, Charlotte, NC, Marica Lynn Parrish (Percy), Dallas, Texas, and Charlotte Hines Wallace, Charlotte, NC; son-in-law Patrick Pope, Charlotte, NC; 6 grand children: Monica Gordon, Las Vegas, Nevada, Charles Wallace, Charlotte, NC, Jayda and Jazmine Parrish, Dallas, Texas, Spencer Pope, Charlotte, NC, Patrick Pope Jr. (Brittany), Dallas, Texas. And also: 2 loving nieces, Robin Paul (Charles), Winston-Salem, NC, Rhonda Richardson, Charlotte, NC, 3 great-nephews, one great-niece, 2 great-great-nieces and 2 great-great-nephews. Many loving nieces and nephews of the Gwyn Family and a special-cousin Thomas "Buck" Rawley.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his devoted wife JoAnn Gwyn Hines, daughter, Maria Hines Pope, infant son Roscoe Johnson Hines, Jr. and sister/brother-in law Rachel Hines Jones and Nathaniel Jones.



There will be a private graveside service at Skyline Memory Garden on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 1pm. Public drive through will be on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Spencer Funeral Home 824 N. Main St. Mt. Airy, NC will be from 1:00 until 5:00 pm. Services are entrusted to Spencer Funeral Home.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 18, 2020.