Moore, Roscoe Edward
December 7, 1921 - February 16, 2021
Roscoe Edward Moore of Clemmons, NC, passed away February 16th, 2021; he was 99 years old. Known as Ed to friends and family, he was also affectionally known as "Pama" to his three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Ed was born December 7th, 1921 to Roscoe Eugene and Jenny May Jones Moore in DeFalls Bluff, Arkansas, grew up in Stuttgart, Arkansas, and later teenage years in Decatur, Illinois. Ed was predeceased by his parents, wife of 70 years Rosemary, his younger brothers Herbert, Leonard, Howard, and Dwaine, and sister Darlene. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, Ed joined the United States Navy, where he served on the destroyers USS Greer and USS Herbert. Ed will be forever remembered by his family for his generosity, sharp intellect, sense of humor, and his service to his country. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed by everyone that knew him. He is survived by his daughter Sharen Bond and son-in-law Wilbur Bond; grandchildren Jason (Kristen) Bond, Elaine (Joe) Peterson, and Whitney (Jeremy) Funderburk; and great-grandchildren Elisabeth Bond, Drew, Adam, and Leila Peterson, and Sophia and Reese Haynes. Roscoe Edward Moore will be laid to rest with full military honors in a graveside ceremony on Saturday, February 27th at 2:00 PM at Westlawn Gardens of Memory, Clemmons, NC. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in his name be made to the St. Jude Tribute Program. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 25, 2021.