Rose Marie Fama
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Frank Vogler & Sons
2849 Middlebrook Drive
Clemmons, NC
Fama, Rose Marie

April 4, 1935 - December 9, 2020

Rose Marie Fama of Winston Salem passed away December 9, 2020. She was born April 4, 1935 in Tuckahoe, NY to Norina and Matthew DiTomasso. Rose Marie married Rocco Fama in 1959, and they had three children – Anthony (Lydia) Fama, of Herndon, VA, Maria (Christopher) Warnimont, of Winston-Salem, NC, and Teresa Ann Fama (Devika Singh), of Jericho, VT. Rose Marie and Rocco spent most of their time in Carmel, NY, before moving to Winston-Salem, NC for retirement. Rose Marie worked at the Reader's Digest in Pleasantville, NY, for over 20 years, where she was a supervisor in mail processing and customer service. Rose Marie is preceded in death by her brother, Matthew DiTomasso. She is survived by her brother Vincent DiTomasso, and her grandchildren, Amira Pualwan, Stephen and Allison Warnimont, and Michael and Catherine Fama. Rose Marie will be remembered for her loving kindness to all she met, and as an "ambassador" at the Reader's Digest. The Fama family sends a special thank you to the staff at Brighton Gardens, especially her "angel" Alicia.

In lieu of flowers, Rose Marie's family requests that donations be sent to alz.org or theafted.org.

Funeral service will be on Monday, December 14, 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, Clemmons, NC.

Frank Vogler & Sons
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
Clemmons, NC
Frank Vogler & Sons
