Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rose Marie Bowman Montgomery
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Montgomery, Rose Marie Bowman

March 28, 1935 - June 5, 2021

Rose Marie Bowman Montgomery, 86, died late Saturday evening, June 5, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.

Rose was born on March 28, 1935 in Stokes County to the late Jesse Amos and Leona Young Bowman. She was a member of Woodland Baptist Church. Rose was retired from Hanes Hosiery with 32 years of service. She loved spending time with her family and her friends, especially her grandkids.

In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph William Montgomery, daughter, Donna George, and son, Donald Montgomery.

Rose is survived by her two sons, Ricky Montgomery (Kathy), Tony Montgomery (Becky), two sisters, Geneva Haynes, and Becky Mitchell, six grandchildren, Bradley, April, Kevin, Robby, Chasity, and Dalton, and eleven great-grandchildren.

There will be a 2:00 pm funeral service held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Woodland Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Gammons officiating. Burial will follow the service at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall.

The family will receive friends from 12pm until 2pm prior to the service at Woodland Baptist Church on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are required.

Memorials may be made to: Woodland Baptist Church Building Fund, 1175 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd, Rural Hall, NC 27045.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Montgomery family.

Burroughs Funeral Home

1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Woodland Baptist Church
1175 Bethania, Rural, NC
Jun
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Woodland Baptist Church
1175 Bethania, Rural, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burroughs Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So sorry for yur loss. So sorry for your loss.
Betty Smith
June 9, 2021
Wade and Connie Beauchamp
June 8, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to Tony and Ricky and the Montgomery Family at this time.
Annabel Kiser
Friend
June 8, 2021
You were my first friend at Hanes Hosiery in 1964. I will always remember the laughs we had and the help you gave me when I needed it. Rest well Rose. You were a special person.
Suzy Bowles
Work
June 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Rose was a sweet lady I always enjoyed seeing her every week @ Ingles. I will miss her.
Rita Stuart
Other
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results