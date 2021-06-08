Montgomery, Rose Marie Bowman
March 28, 1935 - June 5, 2021
Rose Marie Bowman Montgomery, 86, died late Saturday evening, June 5, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.
Rose was born on March 28, 1935 in Stokes County to the late Jesse Amos and Leona Young Bowman. She was a member of Woodland Baptist Church. Rose was retired from Hanes Hosiery with 32 years of service. She loved spending time with her family and her friends, especially her grandkids.
In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph William Montgomery, daughter, Donna George, and son, Donald Montgomery.
Rose is survived by her two sons, Ricky Montgomery (Kathy), Tony Montgomery (Becky), two sisters, Geneva Haynes, and Becky Mitchell, six grandchildren, Bradley, April, Kevin, Robby, Chasity, and Dalton, and eleven great-grandchildren.
There will be a 2:00 pm funeral service held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Woodland Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Gammons officiating. Burial will follow the service at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall.
The family will receive friends from 12pm until 2pm prior to the service at Woodland Baptist Church on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are required.
Memorials may be made to: Woodland Baptist Church Building Fund, 1175 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd, Rural Hall, NC 27045.
