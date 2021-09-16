Menu
Rosetta J. Pauling
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N Patterson Ave
Winston Salem, NC
Pauling, Rosetta J.

November 21, 1939 - September 7, 2021

Rosetta Jackson Pauling was born on November 21, 1939, in Dobson, NC to the late Ruth Ann Jackson (stepfather - Walter Jackson). On September 7, 2021, she was called to her Heavenly Home.

She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized by the late Dr. R. M. Pitts at Shiloh Baptist Church of Winston-Salem. Upon returning to the area in 1998, Rosetta joined New Bethel Baptist Church, 'Home' church of her husband, the late Gerald L. Pauling, Sr. At New Bethel, she served on numerous auxiliaries and committees.

She was educated in the Winston-Salem public schools and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English/History/Education from North Carolina Central University. She also held Post Graduate Credits from several universities. She was an active member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and a founding member of a local book club.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Gerald L. Pauling, Sr.; her devoted brothers, James Jackson and Charles Jackson; and her beloved sister, Edna Jackson Pauling.

Rosetta leaves to cherish her memory: three sons and daughters-in-law – Gerald, II (Eugenia), Brian (Joli), and Carlos; eight grandchildren - Shelby, Jadon, Winston, Carson, William, Aniya, Clarke, and Mason; three brothers - Robert, John, and Benjamin Jackson; and a host of relatives and dear friends.

Rosetta taught for more than thirty years and touched the lives of thousands of students across numerous states. She was a trailblazer in many communities, earning her the prestigious "Golden Apple" nomination in 1993, and numerous other honors during her long teaching career.

Clark S. Brown and Sons

727 N. Patterson Ave
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Peace and blessings to you and your family during this difficult time. May GOD bless you always.
M. Faye Scruggs, III
Family
September 19, 2021
Sincere condolences...we all loved Mrs. Pauling...may she RIP
The Glymph Family
September 17, 2021
