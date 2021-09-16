Pauling, Rosetta J.



November 21, 1939 - September 7, 2021



Rosetta Jackson Pauling was born on November 21, 1939, in Dobson, NC to the late Ruth Ann Jackson (stepfather - Walter Jackson). On September 7, 2021, she was called to her Heavenly Home.



She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized by the late Dr. R. M. Pitts at Shiloh Baptist Church of Winston-Salem. Upon returning to the area in 1998, Rosetta joined New Bethel Baptist Church, 'Home' church of her husband, the late Gerald L. Pauling, Sr. At New Bethel, she served on numerous auxiliaries and committees.



She was educated in the Winston-Salem public schools and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English/History/Education from North Carolina Central University. She also held Post Graduate Credits from several universities. She was an active member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and a founding member of a local book club.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Gerald L. Pauling, Sr.; her devoted brothers, James Jackson and Charles Jackson; and her beloved sister, Edna Jackson Pauling.



Rosetta leaves to cherish her memory: three sons and daughters-in-law – Gerald, II (Eugenia), Brian (Joli), and Carlos; eight grandchildren - Shelby, Jadon, Winston, Carson, William, Aniya, Clarke, and Mason; three brothers - Robert, John, and Benjamin Jackson; and a host of relatives and dear friends.



Rosetta taught for more than thirty years and touched the lives of thousands of students across numerous states. She was a trailblazer in many communities, earning her the prestigious "Golden Apple" nomination in 1993, and numerous other honors during her long teaching career.



Clark S. Brown and Sons



727 N. Patterson Ave



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 16, 2021.