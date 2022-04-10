Burris, Jr., Roy Pearson "Pete"
August 22, 1933 - April 6, 2022
Mr. Roy Pearson "Pete" Burris, Jr., age 88, of Clemmons, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at his home. Pete was born August 22, 1933 in Charlotte, NC to the late Roy Pearson Burris and Jesse Virginia Fisher Burris. Pete graduated from Central High School in Charlotte and was a Mechanical Engineering graduate of NC State University and was an avid Wolfpack fan. He was a veteran of the US Army, where he was stationed in Germany. He retired in 1990 from Duke Energy after a 28-year career in management positions in Gastonia, NC; Greer, SC; Lancaster, SC; Winston-Salem, NC; and Charlotte, NC. Pete enjoyed traveling with his wife, playing golf, riding his bicycle, fishing and hiking. He was a charter member of the Over The Hill Gang at Tanglewood Golf Club and was a member of the Carl Gregory Sunday School Class of Clemmons First Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda Davis Burris; two sons, Scot David Burris (Shelly) of New Castle, IN, and Cameron Davis Burris (Rachel) of Southern Pines; one daughter, Tonya Lyn Burris Wollum (Steve) of Cary; and twelve grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, April 11, 2022 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 PM Monday at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care-Davie or Clemmons First Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 10, 2022.