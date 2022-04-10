Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roy Pearson "Pete" Burris Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
Burris, Jr., Roy Pearson "Pete"

August 22, 1933 - April 6, 2022

Mr. Roy Pearson "Pete" Burris, Jr., age 88, of Clemmons, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at his home. Pete was born August 22, 1933 in Charlotte, NC to the late Roy Pearson Burris and Jesse Virginia Fisher Burris. Pete graduated from Central High School in Charlotte and was a Mechanical Engineering graduate of NC State University and was an avid Wolfpack fan. He was a veteran of the US Army, where he was stationed in Germany. He retired in 1990 from Duke Energy after a 28-year career in management positions in Gastonia, NC; Greer, SC; Lancaster, SC; Winston-Salem, NC; and Charlotte, NC. Pete enjoyed traveling with his wife, playing golf, riding his bicycle, fishing and hiking. He was a charter member of the Over The Hill Gang at Tanglewood Golf Club and was a member of the Carl Gregory Sunday School Class of Clemmons First Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda Davis Burris; two sons, Scot David Burris (Shelly) of New Castle, IN, and Cameron Davis Burris (Rachel) of Southern Pines; one daughter, Tonya Lyn Burris Wollum (Steve) of Cary; and twelve grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, April 11, 2022 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 PM Monday at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care-Davie or Clemmons First Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.