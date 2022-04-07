Cleary, Roy Odell
August 1, 1935 - April 3, 2022
Mr. Roy Odell Cleary, 86, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was born August 1, 1935, in Davie County to the late Avis Roy Cleary and Viola Stewart Cleary. Odell was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a lifelong and faithful member of Rural Hall Christian Church and especially enjoyed participating in the autumn fundraisers. Odell's penchant for cars led him to an occupation of which he would often say, "Find a job that you love, and you'll never work a day in your life." He was proud of his lifelong friends that he gained in his profession. Among those lifelong friends, Odell considered the late Charlie Hall as "his best friend and best influence in his life." And he was. Odell was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Bodenhamer Cleary, and three siblings, Travis, Jean, and Rita. He is survived by his daughter, Mitzi Davis; a son, Derek Cleary (Debbie); and three grandchildren, Nate Williams, Megan Cleary, and Tucker Davis. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022, 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Hayworth Miller Rural Hall Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 8, 2022, at 11:00am at Hayworth Miller Rural Hall Chapel with Dr. Ron Voss officiating. A private interment with the children, grandchildren, and Dr. Ron Voss will take place later. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks for the wonderful care provided by the team at Trellis Supportive Care. Hospice nurses Nancy Sellars, RN and Branson Allred, RN displayed much compassion and excellence in their profession. Private duty healthcare workers Jennifer, Leslie, Arlene, and Wendy were God-sent. We are grateful for your care and kindness. Your presence in our lives at such a difficult time has touched our hearts. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth.miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC, 27045
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 7, 2022.