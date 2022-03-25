Jennings, Sr., Roy Haywood
April 25, 1930 - December 17, 2021
Roy Haywood Jennings, Sr., 91, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. He was born to Fielden and Ollie Poole Jennings of Lewisville, NC in 1930. He served in the Air Force as a member of the 55th bomber squadron. After his service to his country, he dedicated 57 years of his work career as a life insurance agent, helping thousands of clients achieve financial security for their families. He was a member of Becks Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Katherine Milestone Jennings; his wife, Osie Wooten Jennings; and two sons, David Jennings and Richard Jennings. He is survived by one sister, Grace Spainhour; two sons, Roy Jennings, Jr. (Teresa) and Alan Jennings (Susan); 3 stepchildren, Richard Hege, Tim Hege, and Catherine Ittermann; 5 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Becks Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 5505 Becks Church Rd., Winston Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 25, 2022.