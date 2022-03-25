Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roy Haywood Jennings Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Jennings, Sr., Roy Haywood

April 25, 1930 - December 17, 2021

Roy Haywood Jennings, Sr., 91, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. He was born to Fielden and Ollie Poole Jennings of Lewisville, NC in 1930. He served in the Air Force as a member of the 55th bomber squadron. After his service to his country, he dedicated 57 years of his work career as a life insurance agent, helping thousands of clients achieve financial security for their families. He was a member of Becks Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Katherine Milestone Jennings; his wife, Osie Wooten Jennings; and two sons, David Jennings and Richard Jennings. He is survived by one sister, Grace Spainhour; two sons, Roy Jennings, Jr. (Teresa) and Alan Jennings (Susan); 3 stepchildren, Richard Hege, Tim Hege, and Catherine Ittermann; 5 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Becks Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 5505 Becks Church Rd., Winston Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 25, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.