Roy Lamar Medlin
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road
Kernersville, NC
Medlin, Roy Lamar

May 1, 1954 - September 18, 2021

Kernersville – Mr. Roy Lamar Medlin, 67, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Kernersville Medical Center. He was born on May 1, 1954 in Covington County, Alabama to Fred Otis and Gennie Jackson Medlin. Roy was what you would call a "fitness adventurist." He enjoyed spending time outdoors mountain biking, paddleboarding, kayaking, and camping with his good friends, Chris Christian and Mika Mikkola. Roy truly lived life to the fullest. He also loved sports and was an avid Alabama Football fan. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his daughter, Leigh Ann Medlin. He is survived by his wife, Ann Medlin; his two children, Stefan Medlin and Alexander Brooks; one grandchild, Gabriel Wren; his siblings, Jimmy Medlin (wife, Kim) and Linda Poole (her late husband, Beverly); and his canine partner-in-crime, Lucy.

At this time, there will be no formal services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 21, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
My life was blessed through your friendship. May you find blessing in the next life. Roy you will be missed.
Randy Snyder
Work
September 21, 2021
