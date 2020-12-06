Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruby Alexander "Vicki" Freeman
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Freeman, Ruby "Vicki" Alexander

July 23, 1930 - December 3, 2020

Mrs. Ruby "Vicki" Alexander Freeman, 90, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Vicki was born in Surry County on July 23, 1930, to the late Arvil and Verlie Alexander. Vicki graduated from Elkin High School in 1948. She moved to Winston-Salem in 1953 and began working at Winston-Salem Savings & Loan and later R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, retiring after 20 plus years of service. Vicki married Ray Freeman in 1953. She joined Ardmore Baptist Church in 1966 and was an active member at the church in numerous capacities, including teaching the young professionals Sunday School class. Vicki had a great love for Ardmore Baptist Church and her church family. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, James Ray Freeman. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Home Hospice Care for the compassionate care they provided to Vicki. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the Freeman family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.