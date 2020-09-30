Anderson, Ruby Barber
October 5, 1936 - September 29, 2020
KERNERSVILLE – Ruby Lee Barber Anderson, 83, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her home. Ruby was born on October 5, 1936 in Forsyth County to Floyd and Juanita Skittletharpe Barber. Ruby worked as a manager for Indera Mills and later at VF Jeanswear before she retired. She loved flowers, reading, holidays, and cooking big meals for her family. She cherished spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Grover Preston Anderson; a son-in-law, Dwayne Thomas; three sisters, Margaret Smith, Mildred "Boots" Mitchell, and Katherine Dooley; and two brothers, Dub Barber, and Terry Barber. Surviving are her daughters, Jan Thomas, Melissa Frasch (Eddie), and Melinda Wood (Kevin); six grandchildren, Jason Thomas, Kevin Thomas (Lisa), Nathan Wood, Hannah Wood, Dylan Frasch, and Sydney Frasch; four great-grandchildren, Jackson, Maddy, Macy, and Makenzie Thomas; two sisters, Claudia Estep, and Nancy Creeson; and her special feline companion, "Salem". A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jonathan Robbins officiating. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no formal visitation. Memorials may be made to The Summit Church, 4440 High Point Road, Kernersville, NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
