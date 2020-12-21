Bowles, Ruby Catherine Campbell
October 23, 1928 - December 17, 2020
Mrs. Ruby Catherine Campbell Bowles, 92, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born in Stokes County to the late James Paul Campbell and Sally Anna Bowman Campbell. Mrs. Bowles was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. She was an expert seamstress and an avid gardener. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bowles was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank M. Campbell and the Rev. James Thomas Campbell and one sister, Annie Mae Meadows. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Wayne G. Bowles; two sons, Michael A. Bowles and Duane G. Bowles both of Germanton; four grandchildren: Wendy Marshall (Nathan), Dawn Moorefield, Brian Bowles, and Christy Hartgrove (Mark); ten great-grandchildren: Kaiti, Tristen, Mary, Bianca, Trinity, Abel, Savannah, Dalton, Braden, and Falcon; one great-great-grandchild, Clover Jade; and one sister-in-law, Margie Campbell. A private graveside service was held for the family at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
