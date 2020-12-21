Menu
Ruby Catherine Campbell Bowles
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC
Bowles, Ruby Catherine Campbell

October 23, 1928 - December 17, 2020

Mrs. Ruby Catherine Campbell Bowles, 92, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born in Stokes County to the late James Paul Campbell and Sally Anna Bowman Campbell. Mrs. Bowles was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. She was an expert seamstress and an avid gardener. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bowles was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank M. Campbell and the Rev. James Thomas Campbell and one sister, Annie Mae Meadows. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Wayne G. Bowles; two sons, Michael A. Bowles and Duane G. Bowles both of Germanton; four grandchildren: Wendy Marshall (Nathan), Dawn Moorefield, Brian Bowles, and Christy Hartgrove (Mark); ten great-grandchildren: Kaiti, Tristen, Mary, Bianca, Trinity, Abel, Savannah, Dalton, Braden, and Falcon; one great-great-grandchild, Clover Jade; and one sister-in-law, Margie Campbell. A private graveside service was held for the family at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Rural Hall Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs Bowles was such a sweet and gentle woman. She kept me for some time during school and summer. I loved the way she would fix lunches, always made them special. She was indeed an excellent seamstress. Prayers for the family.
Lynn Hooker
December 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Ruby´s passing. I went by their house last week and wondered if they were still there. I always loved talking with her when we were growing up. Prayers for you "[email protected]
Janet Smith Griffin
December 22, 2020
