Mrs. Ruby W. Bradley, age 83, of Pfafftown, passed away on June 3, 2021.
Mrs. Bradley was born on August 18, 1937 in Summers County, WV to the late Alva Wood and Elva Lowry Wood.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 61 years Elmo Bradley of the home; two daughters Sherry Bradley Griffith (John) of Swannanoa, NC and Becky Bradley Wiles of Winston-Salem, NC; three grandchildren Jennifer Jeffcoat (David) of Mount Pleasant, SC, Brandi Fonseca (James) of Huntersville, NC, and Clay Griffith (Whitney Gresham) of Louisville, KY; and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 2:00pm at Huff Funeral Home in East Bend, NC. Thelma Jean Garten of Hinton, WV will be officiating.
Huff Funeral Home
212 East Main St., East Bend, NC 27018
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 6, 2021.
Mrs. Bradley was an amazing woman who helped mold me in more ways than one. Thanks to her kindness I found God, and learned what unconditional love was. So thankful to have known her.
Bridget Renee Childress
July 1, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Ms. Ruby. Our hearts go out to Lowell and the family. Ms. Ruby was an angel on earth, and now will fly high with the angels in Heaven. Keeping you all in our prayers.
Ricky and Joanna Goins and Tyler
Other
June 8, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Ruby´s passing. We were neighbors for many years. Ruby was a very special lady and will be missed by many. Prayers to Lowell and all of the Bradley family.