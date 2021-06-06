Bradley, Ruby



August 18, 1937 - June 3, 2021



Mrs. Ruby W. Bradley, age 83, of Pfafftown, passed away on June 3, 2021.



Mrs. Bradley was born on August 18, 1937 in Summers County, WV to the late Alva Wood and Elva Lowry Wood.



Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 61 years Elmo Bradley of the home; two daughters Sherry Bradley Griffith (John) of Swannanoa, NC and Becky Bradley Wiles of Winston-Salem, NC; three grandchildren Jennifer Jeffcoat (David) of Mount Pleasant, SC, Brandi Fonseca (James) of Huntersville, NC, and Clay Griffith (Whitney Gresham) of Louisville, KY; and seven great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 2:00pm at Huff Funeral Home in East Bend, NC. Thelma Jean Garten of Hinton, WV will be officiating.



Huff Funeral Home



212 East Main St., East Bend, NC 27018



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 6, 2021.