Ruby Alice Clinard
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Clinard, Ruby Alice

August 15, 1938 - March 19, 2022

Ms. Ruby Alice Clinard passed away Saturday afternoon March 19, 2022, at Mallard Ridge Assisted Living. She was born in Davidson County, on August 15, 1938, to the late James Gray Clinard and Mary Mariah Beckel Clinard. Ruby was a member of Friedberg Moravian Church and worked in the nursery for over 25 years. She enjoyed gardening and cared for many of her family members. Ruby was preceded in death by sisters Dorothy Clinard and Josephine Hendrix; brothers Bud Clinard and wife Bernice and John Clinard. She is survived by sister Grace Rutledge and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Friedberg Moravian Church Graveyard with Rev. Jim Newsome, Jr. and Rev. Dan Nelson officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Friedberg Moravian Church Graveyard
2178 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-, NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
