Wooten, Ruby
December 4, 1931 - June 26, 2021
Winston-Salem, NC - Ruby Kathlena Hauser Wooten, a well-respected champion in the field of Olympic-style archery, passed away on Saturday, June 26th of complications from Alzheimer's disease.
She and her husband, James Wilburn Wooten, were frequently on the awards podium together from the 60s through the late 90s as they won trophies in state, regional, and national archery competitions. Ruby had the honor of being one of the invitees to compete in the 1988 Olympic Trials in Colorado Springs. She was the U.S. Women's Clout Champion five times.
She was born on December 4th, 1931 to Rufus Sydney Hauser and Minnie Victoria Lambeth Tolbert Hauser. After her mother died in 1943, Ruby and her brothers and sisters grew up in Mills Home Orphanage in Thomasville. At Mills Home, Ruby learned many life skills and became an excellent seamstress. She later used these skills to earn extra money for the home and kept her children well-outfitted with clothes. They were outfitted in custom-tailored clothing including prom dresses, wedding gowns, and tuxedos.
She married James Wilburn Wooten in 1951 and had two children, Shellie Wooten Tow in 1951 and James Arthur Wooten in 1958. She was a fantastic cook and saw that both of her children were well-educated. After the children were raised and gone, she went to work at Western-Electric for several years (out of boredom) and worked in the coil winding shop.
She was a member of Winston-Salem Friends Meeting and later, a founding member of Forsyth Friends Meeting, whose building she helped build. She served there as well by keeping nursery and teaching children's church.
She took up archery originally to be closer to her husband but became a force to be reckoned with in Woman's Olympic-style archery. She retired from competition in 2000 because of arthritis in her hands.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn; her brothers, Troy, Jack, and Don; and beloved sisters, Virginia Worrell, Violet Allgood, and Viola Farmer; as well as her very close nieces, Judy Trivette and Carole Patterson.
She is survived by her daughter, Shellie Tow of Lewisville; her son, Jim Wooten and wife Anna of Angier; grandsons, Josh Tow and Lisa of Kernersville, Casey Tow and Jenna of Lewisville, James Wooten of Denver, Chris Wooten and Jennifer of Denver, and Andy Wooten of Denver; and two great-grandchildren, Titus and Eva Wooten of Denver.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Forsyth Friends Meeting, 800 Jonestown Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Salem Funeral & Cremation Service, Main St. Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 30, 2021.