Russ Gramer
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Gramer, Russ

September 16, 1941 - May 28, 2021

Russ Gramer, 79, of Morganton, found his eternal peace on Friday, May 28, 2021. Born in Detroit, MI on September 16, 1941, he was the son of the late Russell Gramer, Sr. and Vivian Ruzich Gramer. Russ was raised in the Catholic Church and he continued to practice his faith. He was a strong advocate for the substance abuse community, enjoyed playing golf, and was a fan of the University of Michigan.

Russ is survived by his companion, Carree Atkins; sons, Eric P. Gramer (Britta) and Scott M. Gramer (Christine); grandchildren, Montana, Tyler, Samuel, Rylee, and Leah; brother, Tony Gramer (Elizabeth); sister, Mary Gramer (Mercy); sister-in-law, Diana Gramer; nephews, Michael Gramer, Timothy Gramer (Jennifer), Jeffrey Gramer (Lindsay), and Christopher Gramer; and numerous extended family.

In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Gramer.

Services for Russ will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fellowship Hall of Greensboro.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so terribly sorry to hear this news. Russ was one of my favorite people. May he rest in peace
Flossie
Friend
June 3, 2021
