Sumner, Russell Elmo
January 15, 1939 - March 19, 2021
Russell Elmo Sumner, 82, died on Friday night, March 19, 2021 at Walnut Cove Health and Rehabilitation.
Russell was born on January 15, 1939 in Hillsville, VA to the late Lemuel Dewey and Amanda Kathryn Wilson Sumner. He was a retired mechanic at Aamco with more than 20 years of service. Russell was a member at the United Church of God in High Point. He had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening and working on cars. Russell also loved square dancing and spending time with his family and friends. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke people knew to listen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his second wife, Joann Phillips Sumner; two grandsons, Bradley Wilson, and Joshua Sumner; and numerous brothers and sisters.
Russell is survived by his loving wife, Judith Sprouse Sumner; four children, Kathy Sanders (Wayne), Carl Sumner, Carolyne Morales (Antonio Jr.), and Lori Goodwin (Brent); four stepchildren, Barbara Busick (Roy), Sam Wright, Michael Wright, and Gary Wright; sister, Mildred Martin (Carroll); 11 grandchildren and 8 step-grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and 18 step-great grandchildren with one on the way; and former daughter-in-law, Susan Wright Wolfe.
There will be a private family graveside service held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 with Rev. AJ Reynolds and Rev. Luke Long officiating.
There will be no formal visitation.
Social distancing guidelines will be enforced, and facial coverings are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Stokes Outreach Ministry, P.O. Box 973, Walnut Cove, NC 27052.
