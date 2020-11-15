Driver, Russell Wade
March 17, 1946 - November 13, 2020
Yadkinville – Russell Wade Driver, 74, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born March 17, 1946 in Yadkin County to the late Charlie Gray Driver and Ollie Ball Driver. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Driver and Leo Driver. Surviving are his daughters, April (Michael) Pilcher, Annette (Shaun) Wagner; grandchildren, Corey Wade Pendry, Ryan Mark Pendry, MaKayla Rose Pendergrass; special friend, Becky Thomas. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville by the Rev. Jimmy Lancaster. Burial will follow at Harmony Grove Friends Cemetery with full military honors by the Yadkin VFW Post 10346. You can show your condolences to the family from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville, which is serving the Driver family. Flowers accepted or memorials can be made to Yadkin VFW Post 10346, 4328 Wilhelm Road, Boonville, NC 27011. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.