Charles, Ruth Ellen
September 27, 1928 - December 12, 2021
Ruth Ellen Charles, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 12th, after a brief stay in the hospital. Her Godly Spirit will always be with those lucky enough to know her. You were immediately attracted to her gentleness, kindness and loving ways. A friend to all and a master of caring for others, her goodness surrounded so many. If you ate at her table, you were blessed. For many years, she was the CEO of the Sunset Farm Sausage Co., providing fresh meat to her family, neighbors, friends, and total strangers.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Talmadge Charles. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by a very special grandchild, Kristin Charles; her sons-in-law, Larry Brady and Steve Bledsoe; her brothers, Jimmy Spease and Johnny Spease; her sister, Betty Lou Myers and brother-in-law, Alvin Myers.
Surviving are her son, Ronnie (Joan) Charles, and daughters Cheryl Brady and Teresa Bledsoe; her grandchildren, Michael Brady, Meredith Brady Tisi
Taylor Charles (Stephanie), Eric Bledsoe and Marilyn Bledsoe Gaylord; her great-grandchildren, Brady, Colin, Kimberly, Josh, Lane, Tyler, Tiller and Kase; great-great-grandchildren, Bryan and Kaylin; brother, Gene (Linda) Spease; sisters-in-law, Shelby Spease and Brenda Spease; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Ruth Ellen was a member of Cottage Street Church of Christ in Winston-Salem, NC.
J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home of Wallburg, NC will be assisting the family with viewings available on Thursday, December 16th from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Friday, December 17th from 9:00 AM - 12:00 Noon. A private family service and burial will be led by Mr. James Percival and Mr. Joel Morris. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
Online condolences may be sent to the Charles family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 17, 2021.