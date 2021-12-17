Menu
Ruth Ellen Charles
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
10301 N NC Highway 109
Winston Salem, NC
Charles, Ruth Ellen

September 27, 1928 - December 12, 2021

Ruth Ellen Charles, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 12th, after a brief stay in the hospital. Her Godly Spirit will always be with those lucky enough to know her. You were immediately attracted to her gentleness, kindness and loving ways. A friend to all and a master of caring for others, her goodness surrounded so many. If you ate at her table, you were blessed. For many years, she was the CEO of the Sunset Farm Sausage Co., providing fresh meat to her family, neighbors, friends, and total strangers.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Talmadge Charles. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by a very special grandchild, Kristin Charles; her sons-in-law, Larry Brady and Steve Bledsoe; her brothers, Jimmy Spease and Johnny Spease; her sister, Betty Lou Myers and brother-in-law, Alvin Myers.

Surviving are her son, Ronnie (Joan) Charles, and daughters Cheryl Brady and Teresa Bledsoe; her grandchildren, Michael Brady, Meredith Brady Tisi

Taylor Charles (Stephanie), Eric Bledsoe and Marilyn Bledsoe Gaylord; her great-grandchildren, Brady, Colin, Kimberly, Josh, Lane, Tyler, Tiller and Kase; great-great-grandchildren, Bryan and Kaylin; brother, Gene (Linda) Spease; sisters-in-law, Shelby Spease and Brenda Spease; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Ruth Ellen was a member of Cottage Street Church of Christ in Winston-Salem, NC.

J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home of Wallburg, NC will be assisting the family with viewings available on Thursday, December 16th from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Friday, December 17th from 9:00 AM - 12:00 Noon. A private family service and burial will be led by Mr. James Percival and Mr. Joel Morris. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Online condolences may be sent to the Charles family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.

J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home

10301 N. NC Highway 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
NC
Dec
17
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
NC
Funeral services provided by:
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Eric, We are so very sorry to hear of your grandmother's passing. Please know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Our deepest condolences, Sherry & Dean Proctor & Holly Plummer
Sherry Proctor
December 17, 2021
So very sorry to hear about Mrs Charles. She was a delightful person to talk with and always a kind word! My prayers to family.
Marcelle Prewitt
Work
December 16, 2021
Ronnie, Cheryl, Teresa and Family, you have our deepest sympathy during this time, but be assured she is now happy and healthy and rejoicing with the angels around the throne with Jesus. She was a special lady, and she will be missed greatly. Hold tight to your wonderful memories, and she will always live on in your heart. Danny and Sandy Gravley
Sandy Gravley
Friend
December 16, 2021
my heartfelt sympathies are extended to you all.....
donice carpenter
Other
December 16, 2021
