Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth Genette Bryant Clinard
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road
Kernersville, NC
Clinard, Ruth Genette Bryant

October 28, 1927 - June 25, 2021

Kernersville - Ruth Genette Bryant Clinard, 93, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021. She was born October 28, 1927, in Surry County to the late Roy Bryant and Bettie (Jackson) Bryant. Genette was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a longtime member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. In her free time Mrs. Clinard enjoyed playing piano, and spending time with family. She will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Weldon Clinard; and her brother, Julius Bryant. Surviving are her two sons, Michael Clinard (Ginny) and David Clinard (Lynn); three daughters, Annette Clinard, Jenee Stewart and Angie Sheppard (Gib); eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Ralph Bryant and Joe Bryant; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Dr. Joe Bryant officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made to the Clinard family at www.Hayworth-Miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Hayworth - Miller Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road, Kernersville, NC
Jun
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hayworth - Miller Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road, Kernersville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Ella, Val, and Kris Clinard
June 30, 2021
Prayers for the whole family. My mother, Dot sang in a trio with Gennett at Hillcrest Baptist for many years. The McCollem family were members of the church for many years. Roger&Vickie Routh
Roger & Vickie Routh
Friend
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results