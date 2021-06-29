Clinard, Ruth Genette Bryant
October 28, 1927 - June 25, 2021
Kernersville - Ruth Genette Bryant Clinard, 93, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021. She was born October 28, 1927, in Surry County to the late Roy Bryant and Bettie (Jackson) Bryant. Genette was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a longtime member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. In her free time Mrs. Clinard enjoyed playing piano, and spending time with family. She will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Weldon Clinard; and her brother, Julius Bryant. Surviving are her two sons, Michael Clinard (Ginny) and David Clinard (Lynn); three daughters, Annette Clinard, Jenee Stewart and Angie Sheppard (Gib); eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Ralph Bryant and Joe Bryant; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Dr. Joe Bryant officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made to the Clinard family at www.Hayworth-Miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 29, 2021.