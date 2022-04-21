Crist, Ruth Myers
January 12, 1928 - April 19, 2022
Ruth Kathaleen Myers Crist, aged 94, peacefully entered heaven on April 19, 2022. Ruth was born in Galax, VA on January 12, 1928, to Elbert and Zora Myers. She went to business school in Bluefield, WV and often enjoyed reflecting on that happy time in her life. After the family moved to Winston-Salem, Ruth began working at Western Electric where she met William R. Crist and they married in 1951. They loved to travel – visiting 49 states and much of Europe. Ruth retired as an executive secretary from Hanes Hosiery. She was known for her chicken pies, caramel cake and making quilts that she gave to each of her grandchildren when they married, and great-grandchildren when they were born. She was a member of Linville Forest Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and brother, Clyde; and a special fur-friend, Snowball. Surviving are her daughter, Sharon Duvall (Ron) and their children, Catherine Donathan (Billy), Lindsay Allmon (Kevin), and Christine Kleinhenz (Kris); son, Garry Crist (LaDonna) and their children, Patrick Crist (Laura), and Becca Weaver (Mitch); five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. A celebration of life service will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, at Linville Forest Church of Christ with Kelly Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Linville Forest Church of Christ. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 21, 2022.