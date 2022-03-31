Davis, Ruth Jackson



August 3, 1936 - March 28, 2022



Mrs. Ruth Jackson Davis, age 85, of Elkin, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 at her home. Mrs. Davis was born August 3, 1936 in Surry County to Joseph and Nevada Howard Jackson. Mrs. Davis was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. During her life she was employed with the Department of the Navy, FBI, and eventually retired from Chatham Manufacturing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Forrest "Pete" Davis and Bret L. Davis; brother, Billy J. Jackson; sisters, Wilda Long, Betty Jean Davis; and grandson, Phillip Christian Davis. Survivors include: her son, Gregory Lee Davis of Port Orange, FL; brothers, Henry Jackson and his wife Carol of Lewisville, Bernard Jackson of State Road; sisters, Wanda Hardy of Elkin and Sandra Wilhelm and her husband of Howard of State Road; grandchildren, Walker Coleman Davis and Hunter Davis; and great-grandson, Walker C. Davis, Jr. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Ebenezer United Methodist Church with Rev. Peter McGuire officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Davis will lie in state from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Feed the Elderly Program Incorporated, P.O. Box 125, Elkin, NC 28621.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 31, 2022.