Mark and Steve and families, I am so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. I got to know her through your Dad, Russell. I worked with him at Gant and got acquainted with your Mom,, She was a very special lady and will be missed. May God give you the comfort and grace you will need to get you through this time. And may he continue to bless you all as time goes on. My prayers are with you at this time. Ruth Fox

Ruth Fox December 20, 2021