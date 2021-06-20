Granger, Ruth Creson
August 17, 1931 - June 18, 2021
Ruth Creson Granger, 89, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021. She was born on August 17, 1931 in Forsyth County to J. Oscar Creson and Emma Bennett Creson. Ruth enjoyed going to her grandchildren's ballgames. She liked planting flowers, gardening, and was a wonderful cook. Ruth loved being with her family, they were her life. She was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving are her children, Gary Granger (Melinda) and Donna Whetstone (Paul); four grandchildren, Cory Granger, Nicole Granger, Miranda Whetstone, and Landon Whetstone; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and special nephew, J.D. Morgan. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Ruth's memory to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of Alston Brook and the good care they gave to Ruth during her time there. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.