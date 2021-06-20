Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth Creson Granger
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Granger, Ruth Creson

August 17, 1931 - June 18, 2021

Ruth Creson Granger, 89, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021. She was born on August 17, 1931 in Forsyth County to J. Oscar Creson and Emma Bennett Creson. Ruth enjoyed going to her grandchildren's ballgames. She liked planting flowers, gardening, and was a wonderful cook. Ruth loved being with her family, they were her life. She was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving are her children, Gary Granger (Melinda) and Donna Whetstone (Paul); four grandchildren, Cory Granger, Nicole Granger, Miranda Whetstone, and Landon Whetstone; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and special nephew, J.D. Morgan. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Ruth's memory to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of Alston Brook and the good care they gave to Ruth during her time there. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Jun
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I am so sorry to learn of Ruth´s passing. I worked with her very closely at Integon. She was a special lady! Prayers for the family.
Debbie Jones
June 21, 2021
Ruth was a good friend back in the Integon days. She always made me smile. I am so sorry for your loss.
Vicky Cason
Work
June 21, 2021
I enjoyed the years Ruth was my neighbor at Brickwood Court. My children and grandchildren grew up knowing a fine, caring woman. She was a special person and I know she lived a good life and loved her family.
Diane Brill
June 21, 2021
Ruth was a great lady with a wonderful sense if humor. I enjoyed knowing her over the years at Integon. She will be missed. Condolences to family.
Judith Rotruck
Work
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results