Hauser, Ruth Norman



February 28, 1922 - October 4, 2021



Ruth Norman Hauser, age 99, was born February 28, 1922 in East Bend, NC to Dallas Norman and Viola Hobson Norman. She went to be with the Lord the morning of Monday, October 4, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones at the home of her grandson, Brandon (Heather) Hunter, of Pfafftown, NC. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church and the Woman Society as long as her health permitted. A graduate of East Bend High School in 1939, she also attended Draughn Business College of Winston-Salem. Ruth retired from Davis Department Store at Reynolda Manor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin E. Hauser. She is survived by her sister, Kate Norman Hutchens of East Bend, NC; two daughters, Debbie (Stanley) Hunter of Tobaccoville, NC, Kathy (Dale) Tincher of Raleigh; three grandchildren, Brandon (Heather) Hunter of Pfafftown, NC; Christian and Sarah Tincher of Raleigh, NC; three great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Jackson and Samantha. A special mention is her great-grand-nephew, Ryley Rodrigues.



A graveside service for Mrs. Hauser will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 1pm at Mount Pleasant UMC in Tobaccoville, with Patrick Marion and Dale Tincher officiating.



Huff Funeral Home of East Bend is respectfully serving the Hauser family.



