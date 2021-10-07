Ruth Norman Hauser, age 99, was born February 28, 1922 in East Bend, NC to Dallas Norman and Viola Hobson Norman. She went to be with the Lord the morning of Monday, October 4, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones at the home of her grandson, Brandon (Heather) Hunter, of Pfafftown, NC. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church and the Woman Society as long as her health permitted. A graduate of East Bend High School in 1939, she also attended Draughn Business College of Winston-Salem. Ruth retired from Davis Department Store at Reynolda Manor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin E. Hauser. She is survived by her sister, Kate Norman Hutchens of East Bend, NC; two daughters, Debbie (Stanley) Hunter of Tobaccoville, NC, Kathy (Dale) Tincher of Raleigh; three grandchildren, Brandon (Heather) Hunter of Pfafftown, NC; Christian and Sarah Tincher of Raleigh, NC; three great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Jackson and Samantha. A special mention is her great-grand-nephew, Ryley Rodrigues.
A graveside service for Mrs. Hauser will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 1pm at Mount Pleasant UMC in Tobaccoville, with Patrick Marion and Dale Tincher officiating.
Huff Funeral Home of East Bend is respectfully serving the Hauser family.
Huff Funeral Home
212 East Main Street, East Bend, NC 27018
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 7, 2021.
Debbie so sorry about your loss .. your mother was a kind lady . May you find peace and comfort that only God can give ! Love you my friend .. Dawn Hunter Williams
Dawn Williams
October 13, 2021
Debbie, I am so sorry for your loss. May God give you and your family comfort during this time.
Linda Chambers
October 11, 2021
I´m so sorry to learn of Ruth´s passing. I always enjoyed seeing her in the office. I will miss her personality and her jokes. My sincere condolences to her family.
Pamela Denny
Work
October 10, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Ruth. She and my Mom we're such good friends for so many years. She was a sweet lady and was always so kind to me as well. I will miss talking to her on the phone. Sending all of you my love and prayers.