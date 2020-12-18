Menu
Ruth Morgan Peoples
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Peoples, Ruth Morgan

March 4, 1929 - December 17, 2020

For who can blame the Lord for calling home one of his most precious angels? To have spent a moment with Mrs. Ruth Morgan Peoples truly was a blessing, no matter how long or how brief. We thank you God for sharing "Ruthie Jane", as she was fondly known, with the world until you saw fit to reunite her with her loving husband Jack on Thursday December 17, 2020. There is no doubt Jack greeted her with a smile and a warmhearted "Well, what took you so long Sweetie!"

Ruth married Jack Peoples in 1950 and from their union was born one daughter, Debbie P. Little (beloved husband Heinz, whom Ruth cherished), who survived her. There is no question where Debbie got her "spunk" and overall zest for life. Ruth leaves behind three Goddaughters, Martha Fulp of Winston-Salem, NC, Donna Brim of Walnut Cove, NC, and Marie West of Winston-Salem, NC. They all truly were sent by the Lord into Ruth's life and the family cannot thank them enough for the love and care they gave her. Also surviving are two sisters, Marie M. Rice of Charlotte, NC, and Janette Fisher (Jerald) of Marshall, NC, brother Frank Morgan Jr. (Martha Ann) of Marshall, NC, two grandchildren, Tracey Woodson and Kelly Rabalais (Brian), and two great-grandchildren, Chandler and Kayla Rabalais. She also leaves behind her precious "Muffin" who was her constant companion and the four-legged love of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Jack Peoples, parents Rev. Frank W. and Effie M. Morgan, sister Myrtle Paulson, and brothers Dr. M.T. Morgan, Coy B. Morgan, Dr. Joe L. Morgan, and Wayne Morgan.

Ruth was born on March 4th, 1929 in Madison County. She graduated Valedictorian from Marshall High School in 1948 and moved to Winston-Salem to work at Southern Bell, later AT&T. What a fitting career, as Ruth was known to call her family and loved ones like clockwork on a daily basis. Adored and respected by her peers, she was promoted to management in 1955 and remained a supervisor until her retirement in 1983.

With such an abundance of love, laughter, grace, and generosity to share with the world, Ruth found a way to extend her compassion beyond just one city. After the passing of her beloved Jack, Ruth set up a second home in Marshall, NC on the land she grew up on to be close to her remaining siblings. Ruth spent many wonderful days there, becoming a special part of the community and Arrington Branch Baptist Church.

Ruth had an unyielding passion for service and charity. The definition of a good Samaritan, she was often recognized for her involvement and outstanding contributions to organizations such as the Crosby Golf Tournament where she volunteered for over 10 years. She may or may not have helped improve the golf games of Bob Hope and Pat Boone at a few of those tournaments while serving as their private chauffeur. She dedicated numerous hours to the American Red Cross, and Telephone Pioneers where she was inducted into the Lifetime Member Hall of Fame. Ruth also loved spending time with the employees and friends of her daughter's business, Debbie's Staffing. Ruth often granted members of the Debbie's Staffing family the privilege of taking her out to lunch a time or two or three or four and she was sure to remind them that she was the very first receptionist at the Company and she could answer ten calls in a row with both hands tied behind her back. An avid sports fan, Ruth loved supporting Wake Forest Athletics and cheering for her favorite teams, the Atlanta Braves and Carolina Panthers.

Ruth's true passion was her involvement in her church, where she served on every committee she could. Ruth and Jack were valued members of Edgewood Baptist Church for over 70 years. Together, they made many contributions to the life of the church and will be sorely missed.

A special thank you to "Team Ruthie."

A viewing will be held at Edgewood Baptist Church from 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm, Saturday, December 19.

Followed by an in-vehicle funeral service that will be broadcast via AM radio by Rev. Kent Hogan and Wayne West in the parking lot of Edgewood Baptist Church.

(In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and safety regulations.)

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Edgewood Baptist Church: 4067 Reidsville Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway

Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Viewing
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Edgewood Baptist Church
NC
Dec
19
Funeral service
in-vehicle funeral service that will be broadcast via AM radio
in the parking lot of Edgewood Baptist Church, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers for the whole family. Your Mom was a pillar in our church and it was a pleasure to spend time with her
Bobbi Nichols
Friend
December 20, 2020
Our dearest Ruth. Our neighbor and friend for the last 18 years. When we first moved in we were the youngest family in our small neighborhood and live directly across the street. Jack and Ruth took us under their wing and taught us so much about life and the Lord. Ruth and Jack lead us to Edgewood Baptist Church where we are members. We always sat directly in front of Ruth and she always had a piece of hard candy for each of us. As mentors to us we always knew that when Ruth or Jack spoke , we listened because you knew you were going to gain knowledge and wisdom from them. We will miss you tremendously but we know you are happy. You´re with Jack. The Wood´s
Greg, Michelle, Dylan and Jacie Wood and
December 19, 2020
So sorry to hear about your mother Debbie. You and Heinz have a lot of love coming your way.
Bruce & Barb
December 19, 2020
Sincere condolences to Debbie and family. My mother, Mona Worrell, worked with Ruth at Southern Bell/AT&T and I remember her from so many years ago.
Wanda Worrell Speer
December 19, 2020
Debbie, I am so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. That is a pain like no other. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Lynn Armstrong
December 19, 2020
Debbie, so very sorry to hear about your Mom. What a lady she was....I remember our special times at your house and how she welcomed us. And oh, so beautiful, I always looked for her at Edgewood to see how pretty she looked! Lifting you up for strength and holding you close in my heart.
Gayle Patterson Cook
December 19, 2020
I will certainly miss Ruth. She was a wonderful neighbor and friend. She loved to help all of her neighbor and was loved by all. I know there is happiness because she and Jack will be togather
Janet Sapp
December 18, 2020
a loved one
December 18, 2020
William Morgan
December 18, 2020
It was a joy to get to know Ruth and share breakfast with her at the gathering of my dad´s schoolmates. She was a sweetheart and will be missed by many.
Bobby D Smith
December 18, 2020
