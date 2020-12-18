Peoples, Ruth Morgan
March 4, 1929 - December 17, 2020
For who can blame the Lord for calling home one of his most precious angels? To have spent a moment with Mrs. Ruth Morgan Peoples truly was a blessing, no matter how long or how brief. We thank you God for sharing "Ruthie Jane", as she was fondly known, with the world until you saw fit to reunite her with her loving husband Jack on Thursday December 17, 2020. There is no doubt Jack greeted her with a smile and a warmhearted "Well, what took you so long Sweetie!"
Ruth married Jack Peoples in 1950 and from their union was born one daughter, Debbie P. Little (beloved husband Heinz, whom Ruth cherished), who survived her. There is no question where Debbie got her "spunk" and overall zest for life. Ruth leaves behind three Goddaughters, Martha Fulp of Winston-Salem, NC, Donna Brim of Walnut Cove, NC, and Marie West of Winston-Salem, NC. They all truly were sent by the Lord into Ruth's life and the family cannot thank them enough for the love and care they gave her. Also surviving are two sisters, Marie M. Rice of Charlotte, NC, and Janette Fisher (Jerald) of Marshall, NC, brother Frank Morgan Jr. (Martha Ann) of Marshall, NC, two grandchildren, Tracey Woodson and Kelly Rabalais (Brian), and two great-grandchildren, Chandler and Kayla Rabalais. She also leaves behind her precious "Muffin" who was her constant companion and the four-legged love of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Jack Peoples, parents Rev. Frank W. and Effie M. Morgan, sister Myrtle Paulson, and brothers Dr. M.T. Morgan, Coy B. Morgan, Dr. Joe L. Morgan, and Wayne Morgan.
Ruth was born on March 4th, 1929 in Madison County. She graduated Valedictorian from Marshall High School in 1948 and moved to Winston-Salem to work at Southern Bell, later AT&T. What a fitting career, as Ruth was known to call her family and loved ones like clockwork on a daily basis. Adored and respected by her peers, she was promoted to management in 1955 and remained a supervisor until her retirement in 1983.
With such an abundance of love, laughter, grace, and generosity to share with the world, Ruth found a way to extend her compassion beyond just one city. After the passing of her beloved Jack, Ruth set up a second home in Marshall, NC on the land she grew up on to be close to her remaining siblings. Ruth spent many wonderful days there, becoming a special part of the community and Arrington Branch Baptist Church.
Ruth had an unyielding passion for service and charity. The definition of a good Samaritan, she was often recognized for her involvement and outstanding contributions to organizations such as the Crosby Golf Tournament where she volunteered for over 10 years. She may or may not have helped improve the golf games of Bob Hope and Pat Boone at a few of those tournaments while serving as their private chauffeur. She dedicated numerous hours to the American Red Cross, and Telephone Pioneers where she was inducted into the Lifetime Member Hall of Fame. Ruth also loved spending time with the employees and friends of her daughter's business, Debbie's Staffing. Ruth often granted members of the Debbie's Staffing family the privilege of taking her out to lunch a time or two or three or four and she was sure to remind them that she was the very first receptionist at the Company and she could answer ten calls in a row with both hands tied behind her back. An avid sports fan, Ruth loved supporting Wake Forest Athletics and cheering for her favorite teams, the Atlanta Braves and Carolina Panthers.
Ruth's true passion was her involvement in her church, where she served on every committee she could. Ruth and Jack were valued members of Edgewood Baptist Church for over 70 years. Together, they made many contributions to the life of the church and will be sorely missed.
A special thank you to "Team Ruthie."
A viewing will be held at Edgewood Baptist Church from 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm, Saturday, December 19.
Followed by an in-vehicle funeral service that will be broadcast via AM radio by Rev. Kent Hogan and Wayne West in the parking lot of Edgewood Baptist Church.
(In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and safety regulations.)
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Edgewood Baptist Church: 4067 Reidsville Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.
