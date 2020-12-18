Our dearest Ruth. Our neighbor and friend for the last 18 years. When we first moved in we were the youngest family in our small neighborhood and live directly across the street. Jack and Ruth took us under their wing and taught us so much about life and the Lord. Ruth and Jack lead us to Edgewood Baptist Church where we are members. We always sat directly in front of Ruth and she always had a piece of hard candy for each of us. As mentors to us we always knew that when Ruth or Jack spoke , we listened because you knew you were going to gain knowledge and wisdom from them. We will miss you tremendously but we know you are happy. You´re with Jack. The Wood´s

Greg, Michelle, Dylan and Jacie Wood and December 19, 2020