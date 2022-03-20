Poindexter, Ruth Stanley
February 16, 1936 - March 14, 2022
Ruth Ellen Stanley Poindexter of Winston-Salem returned to her heavenly home on March 14, 2022 at the age of 86. A service to honor her life will be held at Green Street United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 3:30 PM.
Ruth was born in a farmhouse on Hastings Hill Road in Kernersville on February 16, 1936 to loving parents, the late Luther Lee Stanley, and Era Ellen Dixon Stanley. She graduated from the former Gray High School in Winston-Salem, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Winston-Salem State University. Ruth was employed as a nurse (RN) and cared for seniors and children in her places of occupation: the Reynolds Home, The Oaks, and Amos Cottage. Ruth worked multiple jobs to support her children and grandchildren. Ruth was a woman of faith, and believed in helping others. She belonged to the Green Street UMC congregation for many years. She was hospitable, and greeted all visitors to her home with something to eat and a Dr. Pepper. Ruth was known for her resilience and tenacity. In her final years, Ruth lived in community at Arbor Acres, where she was able to share nursing wisdom with the staff that cared for her.
In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her beloved sister, Elizabeth "Lib" Lee Stanley Bovender; her life-long best friend, Louise Leopold; and all of her children: Robert Poindexter, Randall Poindexter, and Rhonda Poindexter.
Left to cherish her sweet memory are her grandchildren: Crystal Dawn Crouse and husband Benjamin Ambler Vaughan, Jake Lee Boles and wife Michelle Antoinette Boles; her great-grandchildren: Gabriel Uria Wygant and Noah Darlene Boles; a special niece, Vickie Gall and husband David Gall; and many great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated to the Resident Assistance Fund at Arbor Acres, or to the Shalom Project in Winston-Salem, NC.
