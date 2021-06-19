Smith, Ruth Laster



February 6, 1925 - June 16, 2021



Ruth Laster Smith, age 96, formerly of Jonesville, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Brighton Gardens of Greensboro. Ruth was born in Wilkes County on February 6, 1925, to the late M.C. Laster and Collie Mickle Laster.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Mae Templeton; brother, Martin Laster; husbands, Marvin Junior Cook, Joe Issacs, and Roger Smith, a son, Ronald Keith Cook; granddaughter, Melissa Poindexter; and a son-in-law, Don Ruth.



She is survived by three children, Marvin Donald Cook and wife Brenda of Jonesville, Cookie Baynes and husband Johnny of Greensboro, Sharon Ruth of Jonesville; brother, Clyde Laster and wife Gladys of Kernersville; daughter-in-law, Libby Cook of Jonesville; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; also several loving nieces and nephews.



Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Swan Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, by Rev. Jim Holbrook and Rev. Kenny Pardue.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Authora Care Collective Hospice, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405, or Swan Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.



Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin is serving the family of Ruth Laster Smith.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 19, 2021.