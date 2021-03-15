Menu
Ruth Dull Tuttle
Tuttle, Ruth Dull

December 21, 1918 - March 13, 2021

Mrs. Ruth Dull Tuttle, 102, of Heritage Woods, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. She was born on December 21, 1918 in Lewisville to Coy Dull and Lula Dull Russell. Ruth graduated from Lewisville High School. She was a member of Ardmore United Methodist Church and was very active in volunteering and working at the church. Ruth enjoyed dancing, traveling, gardening, and especially working with flowers. She was well known for her floral arrangements. In addition, she was an accomplished oil painter and also enjoyed colored pencil drawings. Ruth was a wonderful cook. She was always humble and kind, and was always generous in giving of herself. Everyone who had the privilege to know her, loved her deeply. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Reuben Gray Tuttle, Jr.; one brother, Louis; sisters, Pauline Patterson, Nannie Brewer, and Myra Ziglar; and half-sisters, Martha Elton, Grace Kelbaugh, and Eliza Modlin. Surviving are her son, R. Gray Tuttle, III and wife, Kay; daughter, Anne Tuttle Gordon and husband, Bob; grandchildren, Cynthia Davis and husband, Jeff, Harrison Tuttle and wife, Julie, Meredith Clifton and husband, Andy, and Allison Chapple and husband, Jason; great-grandchildren, Alex Davis, Elizabeth Davis, Winston Tuttle, Hunter Tuttle, Molly Tuttle, Anna Clifton, Caroline Clifton, Baker Chapple, and Forrest Chapple; sister, Billie Holton; and special friend, Wynnette Alexander. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Ardmore United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Matthew Farabow officiating. A private graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends immediately following the funeral service at the church. Memorials may be made in Ruth's memory to Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Ardmore United Methodist Church
630 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ruth was a beautiful lady inside and out. I have the fondest memories of her. When I think of Ruth I think of her smile and how I don´t think I ever saw her without it. I accidentally stumbled onto her service on Facebook the other night which is how I learned of her passing. I was reminded of the precious years of the Christian fellowship class at Ardmore and her lifetime friendship with my parents. My prayers are with the family for peace knowing she´s now with her Lord and Savior! What a grand reunion the Christian Fellowship Class must be having in heaven!
Jan Jordan Hester
March 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. May the Lord comfort you and give you strength.
Clyde (Robbie) Robinson
March 19, 2021
Anne, please know that my prayers and thoughts are with you and your family. I too, will miss Mrs. Tuttle's kind words and her warm smile at Heritage Woods. God bless you, my sister in Christ.
Velma Shore
March 18, 2021
Anne and Gray, I was so sad when I heard of your moms passing. She was the kindest person that I knew. My mom was lucky to have her as a sister and me as an aunt. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your families.
David Patterson
March 17, 2021
Dr Tuttle, Kay & Anne, So very sorry Mrs Tuttle has passed.. She was one of the sweetest & kindest ladies I have ever met & will be one of Gods brightest Angels.. Love & Prayers Jackie, Donnie & Abby Vaughn
Jackie Vaughn
March 16, 2021
She was my daughter´s favorite pre school teacher at Ardmore Methodist. She was gentle and kind and so beautiful. It was as if we were in the presence of an earthly angel when she was with our child. Obviously she was loved well by many family snd friends. I know she will rest a while in Heaven and then be activated to help the legions of angels watching over mortals
Sandy Spaugh
March 16, 2021
Extremely sorry for the loss of your mother. She was a very wonderful person and will be missed by many.She even held my baby shower, for Scot in `72.
Susanne Burchette Boles
March 15, 2021
Anne and Gray - we are so sad to see your Mom has passed away. She was a very special person that lived a wonderful and full life. I know how much you will all miss her.
Julie Walker
March 15, 2021
Holding your heart for peace and comfort! Heartfelt sympathy, My Friend. Linda
Linda Johnston Bailey
March 15, 2021
