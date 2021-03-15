Tuttle, Ruth Dull
December 21, 1918 - March 13, 2021
Mrs. Ruth Dull Tuttle, 102, of Heritage Woods, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. She was born on December 21, 1918 in Lewisville to Coy Dull and Lula Dull Russell. Ruth graduated from Lewisville High School. She was a member of Ardmore United Methodist Church and was very active in volunteering and working at the church. Ruth enjoyed dancing, traveling, gardening, and especially working with flowers. She was well known for her floral arrangements. In addition, she was an accomplished oil painter and also enjoyed colored pencil drawings. Ruth was a wonderful cook. She was always humble and kind, and was always generous in giving of herself. Everyone who had the privilege to know her, loved her deeply. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Reuben Gray Tuttle, Jr.; one brother, Louis; sisters, Pauline Patterson, Nannie Brewer, and Myra Ziglar; and half-sisters, Martha Elton, Grace Kelbaugh, and Eliza Modlin. Surviving are her son, R. Gray Tuttle, III and wife, Kay; daughter, Anne Tuttle Gordon and husband, Bob; grandchildren, Cynthia Davis and husband, Jeff, Harrison Tuttle and wife, Julie, Meredith Clifton and husband, Andy, and Allison Chapple and husband, Jason; great-grandchildren, Alex Davis, Elizabeth Davis, Winston Tuttle, Hunter Tuttle, Molly Tuttle, Anna Clifton, Caroline Clifton, Baker Chapple, and Forrest Chapple; sister, Billie Holton; and special friend, Wynnette Alexander. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Ardmore United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Matthew Farabow officiating. A private graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends immediately following the funeral service at the church. Memorials may be made in Ruth's memory to Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2021.