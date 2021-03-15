Ruth was a beautiful lady inside and out. I have the fondest memories of her. When I think of Ruth I think of her smile and how I don´t think I ever saw her without it. I accidentally stumbled onto her service on Facebook the other night which is how I learned of her passing. I was reminded of the precious years of the Christian fellowship class at Ardmore and her lifetime friendship with my parents. My prayers are with the family for peace knowing she´s now with her Lord and Savior! What a grand reunion the Christian Fellowship Class must be having in heaven!

Jan Jordan Hester March 28, 2021