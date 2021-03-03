Sawyer, Rutherford Oran



September 18, 1928 - March 1, 2021



Rutherford Oran Sawyer, Jr., of Walkertown, NC, passed away March 1, 2021 after an extended illness. He was born in 1928 to Ada Blanche Pearce and Rutherford Oran Sawyer, Sr. in South Norfolk, Virginia.



Mr. Sawyer graduated from Hampton High School and attended Virginia Polytechnical Institute. He retired from Burlington Industries as a human resources manager. Mr. Sawyer retired as a major from the Army, where he served in both active and reserve roles for over 35 years. He served in the Korean War on a tanker in the Persian Gulf.



He was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Melson (Mahlen), and a brother, Norman Pearce Sawyer. Oran is survived by his wife of 71 years, Betty Jane Murray; children, Rutherford Oran Sawyer III (Kelly), Cynthia Jane Sawyer Harper (Ronald), Stephen Wayne Sawyer, and Richard Mark Sawyer (Janet); grandchildren, Danielle, Vanessa, Will (Megan), Matthew (Holly), Travis, Kate (Ryan) and Emma; 9 great-grandchildren; and his lifelong best friend, Don Jenkins.



Oran served on the first town council of Walkertown, NC, and was an active member of Love's United Methodist Church, where he taught an adult Sunday school class for 61 years. He volunteered with his wife, Jane, at Meals on Wheels and Contact Ministries. In the community, he served in leadership positions in the Lions Club and Rotary Club.



Oran dearly loved his church, his community and his family. One of his greatest joys was having a full table of family and friends for Sunday lunch. Most days you could find him working in his garden, his greenhouse, or taking care of his many fish tanks. He had many friends, old and young, and enjoyed their trips to the mountains and to the coast fishing.



A memorial service will be held at Loves United Methodist Church, Walkertown, NC at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Loves United Methodist Church, PO Box 8, Walkertown, NC 27051.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 3, 2021.