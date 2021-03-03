Rutherford Oran Sawyer, Jr., of Walkertown, NC, passed away March 1, 2021 after an extended illness. He was born in 1928 to Ada Blanche Pearce and Rutherford Oran Sawyer, Sr. in South Norfolk, Virginia.
Mr. Sawyer graduated from Hampton High School and attended Virginia Polytechnical Institute. He retired from Burlington Industries as a human resources manager. Mr. Sawyer retired as a major from the Army, where he served in both active and reserve roles for over 35 years. He served in the Korean War on a tanker in the Persian Gulf.
He was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Melson (Mahlen), and a brother, Norman Pearce Sawyer. Oran is survived by his wife of 71 years, Betty Jane Murray; children, Rutherford Oran Sawyer III (Kelly), Cynthia Jane Sawyer Harper (Ronald), Stephen Wayne Sawyer, and Richard Mark Sawyer (Janet); grandchildren, Danielle, Vanessa, Will (Megan), Matthew (Holly), Travis, Kate (Ryan) and Emma; 9 great-grandchildren; and his lifelong best friend, Don Jenkins.
Oran served on the first town council of Walkertown, NC, and was an active member of Love's United Methodist Church, where he taught an adult Sunday school class for 61 years. He volunteered with his wife, Jane, at Meals on Wheels and Contact Ministries. In the community, he served in leadership positions in the Lions Club and Rotary Club.
Oran dearly loved his church, his community and his family. One of his greatest joys was having a full table of family and friends for Sunday lunch. Most days you could find him working in his garden, his greenhouse, or taking care of his many fish tanks. He had many friends, old and young, and enjoyed their trips to the mountains and to the coast fishing.
A memorial service will be held at Loves United Methodist Church, Walkertown, NC at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Loves United Methodist Church, PO Box 8, Walkertown, NC 27051.
Cremation Services
7600 Northpoint Court, Winston-Salem NC, 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 3, 2021.
From all the Scales Family - our deepest sympathies to your family. Our hearts are broken at this sad news. Sending all our love and prayers of comfort to you all.
Amy O. Taylor née Scales
March 14, 2021
So sorry to hear of Oran's passing. His was a life so well lived! What a wonderful example of Christian living. Jane, you both were blessed to have each other for so many years and we rejoice in the happiness you shared. We so enjoyed our recent visit (3-5 years ago?) which felt like yesterday. Just sitting on the porch eating lunch and laughing. Cherish your marvelous memories and know you and your family are in our prayers. In Christian Love, Ron & Sylvia
Ron & Sylvia Rumsey
March 5, 2021
Dear Mark,
Please be assured of my thoughts and PRAYERS for you and your family during this time. Remember the promises of God, you will be with your Dad. Blessings! Dennis
Dennis Collins
March 4, 2021
Sending love amd prayers to you , cindy , and your family. I know you have so many wonderful memories of special times with your dad-
Rick and Nancy Evans
March 4, 2021
Over 60 years of memories. Thanks for being our friends.
Jerry and Peggy Isley
March 4, 2021
Jane, My deepest sympathy to you and your family on the passing of Oran. I have recently been thiinking of you and our days at Rawley and Apperson, many years ago. I see that your family has grown with more grandchildren and great-grandchildren. I am sure they and your memories are a great comfort to you.
Love and prayers,
Sandra Nash
Sandra M Nash
March 3, 2021
My Sympathy to the whole Sawyer Family. He will be greatly missed
Lequita Smith
March 3, 2021
My father sure thought highly of your father. A very good man.
Linda Robertson
March 3, 2021
So sad to hear the passing of Oran.My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Its been a long time since I saw any of the Sawyer family, but can fondly remember the children growing up and seeing Oran and Jane during my banking years in Walkertown. May you find comfort in your memories of Oran and may God give you grace and peace in the days ahead. God Bless you all.
Janice Nelson Ring
March 3, 2021
Oran was a kind and generous man. If there is proof of a life well lived, I believe it can be found in his and his wife Jane's four children.