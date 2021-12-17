Menu
Rylee Christopher Williams
1998 - 2021
BORN
1998
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Williams, Rylee Christopher

May 2, 1998 - December 8, 2021

Rylee Christopher Williams, age 23, of Norfolk, VA, formerly of Winston-Salem, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021. He was born in Winston-Salem on May 2, 1998. He was a graduate of Mt. Tabor High School and was serving as an ET-3 with the US Navy.

He is survived by his parents, Christopher D. Williams and Megan Vanderzee Williams of Winston-Salem; brother, Jack Henry Williams of Winston-Salem; sister, Molly Williams of Winston-Salem; grandparents Jack and Sandy Vanderzee of Winston-Salem and Jo Ann and Dwayne Williams of Winston-Salem; aunt, Anna Vanderzee and wife Anna and their children Mike and Gambit of Indianapolis, IN; and Uncle, Michael Williams and wife Sarah and their daughter Payton of Advance.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Salem Funeral Home's Reynolda Road Chapel, with visitation an hour prior. A reception will be held from 2 to 4 that afternoon at the Courtyard By Marriott, 640 W. 4th St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

Memorials may be made to Stop Soldier Suicide, P.O. Box 110605, Durham, NC 27709, https://stopsoldiersuicide.funraise.org/fundraiser/megan-williams?fundraiserPrompt=119939. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Salem Funeral Home
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Dec
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Salem Funeral Home'
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Jacob Katz
December 13, 2021
Chase, FTHP, Dragon, Saber
December 13, 2021
Albert Kung
December 13, 2021
