Williams, Rylee Christopher
May 2, 1998 - December 8, 2021
Rylee Christopher Williams, age 23, of Norfolk, VA, formerly of Winston-Salem, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021. He was born in Winston-Salem on May 2, 1998. He was a graduate of Mt. Tabor High School and was serving as an ET-3 with the US Navy.
He is survived by his parents, Christopher D. Williams and Megan Vanderzee Williams of Winston-Salem; brother, Jack Henry Williams of Winston-Salem; sister, Molly Williams of Winston-Salem; grandparents Jack and Sandy Vanderzee of Winston-Salem and Jo Ann and Dwayne Williams of Winston-Salem; aunt, Anna Vanderzee and wife Anna and their children Mike and Gambit of Indianapolis, IN; and Uncle, Michael Williams and wife Sarah and their daughter Payton of Advance.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Salem Funeral Home's Reynolda Road Chapel, with visitation an hour prior. A reception will be held from 2 to 4 that afternoon at the Courtyard By Marriott, 640 W. 4th St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.
Memorials may be made to Stop Soldier Suicide, P.O. Box 110605, Durham, NC 27709, https://stopsoldiersuicide.funraise.org/fundraiser/megan-williams?fundraiserPrompt=119939
. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 17, 2021.