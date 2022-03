Williams, Rylee ChristopherMay 2, 1998 - December 8, 2021Rylee Christopher Williams, age 23, of Norfolk, VA, formerly of Winston-Salem, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021. He was born in Winston-Salem on May 2, 1998. He was a graduate of Mt. Tabor High School and was serving as an ET-3 with the US Navy.He is survived by his parents, Christopher D. Williams and Megan Vanderzee Williams of Winston-Salem; brother, Jack Henry Williams of Winston-Salem; sister, Molly Williams of Winston-Salem; grandparents Jack and Sandy Vanderzee of Winston-Salem and Jo Ann and Dwayne Williams of Winston-Salem; aunt, Anna Vanderzee and wife Anna and their children Mike and Gambit of Indianapolis, IN; and Uncle, Michael Williams and wife Sarah and their daughter Payton of Advance.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Salem Funeral Home's Reynolda Road Chapel, with visitation an hour prior. A reception will be held from 2 to 4 that afternoon at the Courtyard By Marriott, 640 W. 4th St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.Memorials may be made to Stop Soldier Suicide, P.O. Box 110605, Durham, NC 27709, https://stopsoldiersuicide.funraise.org/fundraiser/megan-williams?fundraiserPrompt=119939 . Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral & Cremation Service2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106