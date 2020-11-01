Menu
Sally Ann Mowrey
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
Mowrey, Sally Ann

November 1, 1946 - October 29, 2020

Sally Ann Weidenmeyer Mowrey, 73, of Terrell, NC lost her 2 year long battle with Sarcoma cancer Thursday, October 29, 2020. Sally was born in Carlisle, Pa. to Elizabeth & Whitey Weidenmeyer . She is survived by her husband Michael of 48+ years and many nieces and nephews. Sally enjoyed life, smiled often, laughed easily, and had a way of making those around her feel comfortable. She always treated people with kindness and respect. A celebration of life will be held at Davidson United Methodist Church, Davidson NC at Noon on Thursday, November 12, 2020 with a reception at the home following the service. Memorials may be made to Davidson United Methodist Church, PO Box 718, Davidson NC 28036; Carolina Cares Hospice, Newton NC.

Condolences may be sent to the family at James Funeral Home. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com

James Funeral Home
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Davidson United Methodist Church
, Davidson, North Carolina
James Funeral Home
