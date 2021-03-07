Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sally A. Burnham
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
Burnham, Sally A.

April 21, 1954 - February 11, 2021

Sally Althea Burnham passed away peacefully in her home on February 11, 2021 after bravely facing stage 4 lung cancer, with her son Adam and sister Nancy by her side.

Sally was born in Evanston, IL and later moved to Barrington, IL where she graduated from high school. After earning her Dental Hygiene degree at Harper College in Palatine, IL, she began a 40 year career as a dental hygienist in Winston-Salem. She was beloved by her patients and colleagues, many of whom became friends. Sally was also a fitness instructor for more than 30 years, 19 years of which she spent teaching her Depth Chargers class at the Jerry Long YMCA in Clemmons. Through her love and generous spirit, the Depth Chargers were more than a water aerobics class, they were a community. They arranged food drives and supported one another during life's ups and downs, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her greatest passion though was caring for her family and friends. She is remembered as one of the most loving, kind, thoughtful, helpful and caring persons by all. Throughout her radiant life, Sally enjoyed the beach, cooking, walking her dogs, gardening, crafts, music, singing in the church choir, celebrating holidays and ensuring everyone's birthday was remembered.

Sally is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph S. Burnham Jr., and father Robert A. Haack Sr. She is survived by her mother Althea Haack, son Adam Bickford and wife Tayler, daughter Lauren Prevost and husband Anthony, son Joseph S. Burnham III, daughter Ashley Burnham and wife Stephanie, granddaughters Piper and Emery Bickford, and Sarah and Halle Prevost, brother Robert A. Haack Jr, sister Nancy Senft and husband David, brother-in-law Jim Burnham and wife Lesley, nieces Lindsay Ross, Allison Senft Storey, Katie Senft and Abby Burnham, and nephews Carleton Haack and Ben Burnham.

Sally's family plans to have an intimate service for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made "In Honor of Sally A. Burnham" to either the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission (https://wsrescue.org), the Clemmons Food Pantry (https://clemmonsfoodpantry.org) or your own preferred charity.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
I was at the Y the other day and I walked over to the bench dedicated to Joe and sally and thanked God that my path crossed Sally´s. She was a bright light and good friend. I miss our chats by the pool on summer days.
Carolyn Peterson
March 1, 2022
I have just learned this evening that Sally Burnham passed away. I am heartbroken. She was the most genuine and kind woman who never was in a hurry to leave you in conversation. The last time we talked was at Walgreens - I saw her and she engaged in conversation with me about how her wonderful husband was remembered at the beach with all their family. Joe was my dentist - he even came in on a Saturday to address issues with my teeth. They both were honorable and giving. Joe supported MS and participated in fund raising. I did not know that Sally was sick and this news comes to me as shocking. Her life with Joe was wonderful; they adored each other. I am so sorry to learn of Sally's passing, but maybe she and Joe are together again. I am so very sorry for her's and Joe's families' loss.
Dianne Leonard
April 3, 2021
Ashley, it is with great sadness that I read of the passing of your beautiful mom. I think of you often and am proud of the young woman you are. My condolences to you and your family as you prepare to celebrate the wonderful life of your mom. With love.
Connie Hance
March 7, 2021
Nancy, so sorry to hear of your sisters passing
Warre Campbell
March 7, 2021
Adam, we remember your dear Mom from many soccer and basketball games....and your BIGGEST fan EVER....was your Mom! She adored you and it showed. We are so very sorry to hear of her passing and for your loss in a Mom that dearly loved you. Our sympathy is extended to you and your family.
Dr and Mrs Miller
March 7, 2021
so sorry for your loss Nancy and family
warren campbell
March 7, 2021
I´m so sorry for the loss of Sally. She was a dear friend, who I spent many summer days by the pool with as Joe listened to us chat. The world is diminished with her passing. I loved her so much.
Carolyn Peterson
March 7, 2021
I´m so very sorry for your loss. Sally was an amazing person. She was my favorite instructor at Body Check Health & Fitness.Many heartfelt prayers to your family.
Betsy Hinkle
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results