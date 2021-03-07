Burnham, Sally A.
April 21, 1954 - February 11, 2021
Sally Althea Burnham passed away peacefully in her home on February 11, 2021 after bravely facing stage 4 lung cancer, with her son Adam and sister Nancy by her side.
Sally was born in Evanston, IL and later moved to Barrington, IL where she graduated from high school. After earning her Dental Hygiene degree at Harper College in Palatine, IL, she began a 40 year career as a dental hygienist in Winston-Salem. She was beloved by her patients and colleagues, many of whom became friends. Sally was also a fitness instructor for more than 30 years, 19 years of which she spent teaching her Depth Chargers class at the Jerry Long YMCA in Clemmons. Through her love and generous spirit, the Depth Chargers were more than a water aerobics class, they were a community. They arranged food drives and supported one another during life's ups and downs, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her greatest passion though was caring for her family and friends. She is remembered as one of the most loving, kind, thoughtful, helpful and caring persons by all. Throughout her radiant life, Sally enjoyed the beach, cooking, walking her dogs, gardening, crafts, music, singing in the church choir, celebrating holidays and ensuring everyone's birthday was remembered.
Sally is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph S. Burnham Jr., and father Robert A. Haack Sr. She is survived by her mother Althea Haack, son Adam Bickford and wife Tayler, daughter Lauren Prevost and husband Anthony, son Joseph S. Burnham III, daughter Ashley Burnham and wife Stephanie, granddaughters Piper and Emery Bickford, and Sarah and Halle Prevost, brother Robert A. Haack Jr, sister Nancy Senft and husband David, brother-in-law Jim Burnham and wife Lesley, nieces Lindsay Ross, Allison Senft Storey, Katie Senft and Abby Burnham, and nephews Carleton Haack and Ben Burnham.
Sally's family plans to have an intimate service for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made "In Honor of Sally A. Burnham" to either the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission (https://wsrescue.org
), the Clemmons Food Pantry (https://clemmonsfoodpantry.org
) or your own preferred charity.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 7, 2021.