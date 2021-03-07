I have just learned this evening that Sally Burnham passed away. I am heartbroken. She was the most genuine and kind woman who never was in a hurry to leave you in conversation. The last time we talked was at Walgreens - I saw her and she engaged in conversation with me about how her wonderful husband was remembered at the beach with all their family. Joe was my dentist - he even came in on a Saturday to address issues with my teeth. They both were honorable and giving. Joe supported MS and participated in fund raising. I did not know that Sally was sick and this news comes to me as shocking. Her life with Joe was wonderful; they adored each other. I am so sorry to learn of Sally's passing, but maybe she and Joe are together again. I am so very sorry for her's and Joe's families' loss.

Dianne Leonard April 3, 2021