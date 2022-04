Wolfish, Sally BrennerApril 18, 1955 - April 5, 2022Sally lived a wonderful, beautiful, long, and blessed life. Sally and Larry met on a blind date and shared a loving friendship and marriage for more than 40 years. Sally was born on April 18, 1955, into a wonderful family in Winston-Salem, NC, and died on April 5, 2022, in Dallas, TX.Sally was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, daughter-in-law, mother-in-law and, more than anything, a great friend. Sally graduated from SMU where she earned the M Award, then graduated from Duke University law school before becoming a respected commercial real estate attorney.Sally was smart, beautiful, took pleasure in helping others and had a smile that lit up a room. She was committed to her faith, loved to read, travel (particularly to Longport, NJ) and play bridge with her friends. She was a talented cook and once had a recipe published in Southern Living. She also wrote country music songs and was the first Jewish woman admitted to the Dallas Junior League. Sally had a rare warmth and kindness. She made the world a better place by volunteering for CASA , serving on the City Planning Commission and the Boards of Congregation Shearith Israel and Jewish Family Service.Sally is survived by her mother, Ann Brenner; adoring husband, Larry; sons, Eric (Jessica) and David; brothers, Van and Richard (Felice); and grandchildren, Jacob and Ben, who brought her great happiness. Donations in Sally's memory can be made to Jewish Family Service, Congregation Shearith Israel or ABC of NC.A funeral service will be held on April 6th at 11:00 a.m. in the Beck Chapel at Congregation Shearith Israel, followed by a graveside service at the Beit Olam Section of Sparkman-Hillcrest Memorial Park in Dallas, TX.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Sparkman-Hillcrest.com for the Wolfish family.Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home7405 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75225