Sally Brenner Wolfish
1955 - 2022
Wolfish, Sally Brenner

April 18, 1955 - April 5, 2022

Sally lived a wonderful, beautiful, long, and blessed life. Sally and Larry met on a blind date and shared a loving friendship and marriage for more than 40 years. Sally was born on April 18, 1955, into a wonderful family in Winston-Salem, NC, and died on April 5, 2022, in Dallas, TX.

Sally was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, daughter-in-law, mother-in-law and, more than anything, a great friend. Sally graduated from SMU where she earned the M Award, then graduated from Duke University law school before becoming a respected commercial real estate attorney.

Sally was smart, beautiful, took pleasure in helping others and had a smile that lit up a room. She was committed to her faith, loved to read, travel (particularly to Longport, NJ) and play bridge with her friends. She was a talented cook and once had a recipe published in Southern Living. She also wrote country music songs and was the first Jewish woman admitted to the Dallas Junior League. Sally had a rare warmth and kindness. She made the world a better place by volunteering for CASA , serving on the City Planning Commission and the Boards of Congregation Shearith Israel and Jewish Family Service.

Sally is survived by her mother, Ann Brenner; adoring husband, Larry; sons, Eric (Jessica) and David; brothers, Van and Richard (Felice); and grandchildren, Jacob and Ben, who brought her great happiness. Donations in Sally's memory can be made to Jewish Family Service, Congregation Shearith Israel or ABC of NC.

A funeral service will be held on April 6th at 11:00 a.m. in the Beck Chapel at Congregation Shearith Israel, followed by a graveside service at the Beit Olam Section of Sparkman-Hillcrest Memorial Park in Dallas, TX.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Sparkman-Hillcrest.com for the Wolfish family.

Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home

7405 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75225
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 6, 2022.
