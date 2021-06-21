High Point - Dr. Sam Bickley Memorial service will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 108 W. Farriss Ave., High Point. A reception in the fellowship hall will follow the service.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 21, 2021.
I remember my mother telling me that my dad and Dr. Bickley were hunting when she went into labor with me. He delivered me at Yadkinville
John Brendle
July 1, 2021
My condolences! I believe this is the Dr Bickley that delivered me, gave me my very first shot many years ago. God bless your whole family. He´s one for the record books. mother would quote him when we were sick.
Wilma Kay Cockerham
Friend
June 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of my form MD who was so nice and listened to my every needs for our patients. Made sure that the residents at the facility were well taken care of . Prayers to the family and May God give you Peace.