Elaasar, Sammy



October 4, 1929 - April 11, 2022



Dr. Sammy Elaasar, most recently of Charlotte, NC and long-time resident of Winston-Salem, NC, peacefully passed away at age 92 on Monday, April 11, 2022. He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Etedal, and their children, Ali (Amy), Amar (Marcie), Ahmed (Dorry) and Aml (Jack) Lohavichan. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Kaden, Charlie and Sam Elaasar; Ethan, Ava and Lyla Elaasar; and Zyad, Zach and Leena Lohavichan.



Sammy was born in 1929 in Cairo, Egypt. He earned his bachelor and master degrees in agricultural economics from Cairo University. He earned his PhD in agricultural economics from the University of Maryland in 1968 after being awarded a scholarship from the Egyptian government to study in the United States. He spent 30+ years educating students in economics and statistics at Winston-Salem State University.



Sammy had a passion for gardening and baking and also enjoyed reading the Wall Street Journal. He was known for his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He loved spending time at his beach house and was happiest at family gatherings when all his children and grandchildren were together celebrating birthdays, holidays and graduations.



May he Rest In Peace as God welcomes him into paradise.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2022.