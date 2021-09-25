Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sammy Lee Tilley
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service
213 West Mountain Street
Kernersville, NC
Tilley, Sammy Lee

December 14, 1949 - September 21, 2021

Sammy Lee Tilley, 71, of Kernersville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

He was born December 14, 1949 in Forsyth County to the late Ernest Vestal Tilley and the late Grayce Stafford Tilley. A native of Kernersville, he was a hardworking man who would rather be outside than inside, a fierce defender of those he cared for, loved farming and driving a tractor, and spending time with his dear friends, horses and mule. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Karen Smith Tilley; and daughter, Kara Tilley.

Sammy will lie in repose at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service Kernersville Chapel on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM. The family will hold a private graveside service at Mt. Gur Cemetery on Saturday, September 25, 2021. A public Celebration of Sammy's life will be held at a later date.

Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service - Kernersville Chapel is serving the Tilley family at this time.

Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Graveside service
Mt. Gur Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.