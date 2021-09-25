Tilley, Sammy Lee



December 14, 1949 - September 21, 2021



Sammy Lee Tilley, 71, of Kernersville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.



He was born December 14, 1949 in Forsyth County to the late Ernest Vestal Tilley and the late Grayce Stafford Tilley. A native of Kernersville, he was a hardworking man who would rather be outside than inside, a fierce defender of those he cared for, loved farming and driving a tractor, and spending time with his dear friends, horses and mule. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Karen Smith Tilley; and daughter, Kara Tilley.



Sammy will lie in repose at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service Kernersville Chapel on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM. The family will hold a private graveside service at Mt. Gur Cemetery on Saturday, September 25, 2021. A public Celebration of Sammy's life will be held at a later date.



Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service - Kernersville Chapel is serving the Tilley family at this time.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 25, 2021.