Sampson Willie Jones
1933 - 2021
1933
2021
Cedar Hill Funeral Home, Inc. - Suitland
4111 Pennsylvania Avenue
Suitland, MD
Jones, Sampson Willie

March 20, 1933 - May 26, 2021

Mr. Sampson Willie Jones, affectionately known as "Junior," was born March 20, 1933 to the late Mr. Willie Bush and Mrs. Earlean Felder Jones. He departed from this life on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. A former resident of Winston-Salem, Sampson was a 1955 graduate of Winston-Salem Teachers College and a United States Air Force Veteran (1959). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Hamlin Waymon Jones; five sisters, Hattie Ruth Jones, Willie Mae Witherspoon, Mary J. Woodard, Dorothy Mae Jones and Dorothy Lee Sansbury. Junior leaves to cherish his memories; three daughters, Earlean (Enemute) Oduaran of Middletown, DE, Mitzi (Harold) Anderson of Brook Park, OH and Amy Jones of Arlington, VA; one son, Sebastian Jones (Sonia) of Fort Washington, MD; ten grandchildren, Matthew, Justin and Kristina Oduaran, Sebastian and Joshua Jones, Terence and Toni Anderson and Andrew, Tiara and Kireah Jones; three sisters, Ernestine J. Simington, Mildred J. Price and Gwendolyn J. Brown; three brothers, Charlie (Gladys) Jones, James (Ramona), Jones and Melvin (Sharon) Jones all of Winston-Salem; the mother of his children, Mrs. Mabel J. Woodbridge and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Homegoing Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 10th, at Cedar Hill Funeral Home Chapel in Suitland, MD with Rev. Angela Elder-Stimpson (Niece) officiating. Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Viewing and family visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Courtesy of Douthit Funeral Services.

Douhtit Funeral Services

515 Specialty Park Drive
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cedar Hill Funeral Home, Inc. - Suitland
4111 Pennsylvania Avenue, Suitland, MD
Jun
10
Service
11:00a.m.
Cedar Hill Funeral Home, Inc. - Suitland
4111 Pennsylvania Avenue, Suitland, MD
Cedar Hill Funeral Home, Inc. - Suitland
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
