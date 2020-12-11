Menu
Samuel Emerson Fort Jr.
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Fort, Jr., Samuel Emerson

December 7, 1926 - December 5, 2020

Samuel Emerson Fort, Jr. passed away on December 5, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center at the age of 93. Samuel was born on December 7, 1926 to Samuel Emerson Fort and Nannie Andrews Fort in Winston-Salem. He served in the Signal Corps during WWII as a part of the Army of Occupation. He then attended NC State College on the GI Bill and went on to become a Plant Engineer for Western Electric in Winston-Salem. His musical talents led him to serve as a member and then director of the Salem Band. In the Moravian Church he served as director of several church bands, and for many years as the director of the Easter Band for the Sunrise Service in Old Salem. He went by the name of Sam or S.E., and he had many interests including working on automobiles, electrical engineering, music composition, and fixing most anything around the house. Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Fishel Fort and sisters Marguerite Craven, Ann Southern, Nancy Fitts, and Kate Baity. Surviving are his sons, Dennis Fort (Barbara) and Hubert Fort (Marty); grandchildren, Heather Nassaur, Christopher Fort, Melanie Horton and Harrison Fort, Jessica Klingerman; and many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. Due to concerns about Covid-19, a graveside service will be held for immediate family members only at Salem Moravian Graveyard with Rev. John Jackman, Bishop Graham Rights, and Rev. Bill McElveen officiating. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date when large gatherings are permitted. The family respectfully requests no flowers, but memorials may be made to the Moravian Music Foundation, 457 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E Sprague St, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dennis and Bari and Family-We are so sorry for your loss. Sam was a wonderful and talented man and such a blessing to know your mom was part of our Fishel family. My aunt was so fond of him and remembered him for Western Electric as well. Blessings to your family. Richard & Lynn
Richard and Lynn Williamson
December 11, 2020
