Hawkins, Samuel "Sam"
May 26, 1924 - September 14, 2021
SANDY RIDGE – Samuel "Sam" Hudson Hawkins, 97, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 17th at Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Hawkins will lie in state on Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm and Friday from 9 am to 12 pm at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel.
Mr. Hawkins was born in Stokes County on May 26, 1924, to James Hudson and Nellie Jane Martin Hawkins.
He attended Snow Creek Primitive Baptist Church. He was known as a good farmer, caring neighbor, and an avid storyteller. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. Mr. Hawkins was a proud Veteran of World War II, serving in the HQ Company of the 301st Infantry Regiment of the 94th Infantry Division. He was a Charter member of the Sandy Ridge Ruritan Club, Northeast Stokes Volunteer Fire Department, and the Sandy Ridge American Legion.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Doss Hawkins; grandson, Eli Hutchens; brothers, Edgar, Maurice, Lansing and Jesse; sisters, Beatrice, Bertha, Hester and Irma.
Survivors include his son, David and Connie Hawkins; daughter, Sarah and Rickie Wood; grandchildren, Darlene and Terry Dill, Doug and Gwen Hawkins, DeAnn and Alan Hall; Kayla Hutchens; great-grandchildren, Corey and Jenna Hooker, Reid Hawkins, Jaden Hall, Raygan Hawkins, Camo Hall, Leah and Lilly Grace Hutchens, Jackson Evans; great-great-grandchildren, Masen Montgomery and Darci Jean Hooker.
Memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 129 Veteran's Drive, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041 or to Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o LaRay Smith, 154 Dominion Valley Lane, Stuart, VA 24171.
The family would like to extend thanks to all his special caregivers.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 16, 2021.