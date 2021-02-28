McCoin, Samuel Lawrence
Samuel Lawrence McCoin, age 77, of Richmond, VA, went to be with his Lord on February 19, 2021. He was born in Elkin, NC, to Samuel Ralph and Grace Lawrence McCoin. He was predeceased by his son Samuel Montgomery "Monty" McCoin, his parents, and his sisters Judy Blackburn and Mary Lou Longworth. He is survived by his daughter Lori McCoin Jones, granddaughter Samantha Montgomery Jones, his sister Ann Goodson, and many nieces and nephews and cousins whom he loved dearly. A memorial service will be held in the fall. Please visit www.virginiacremate.com
for full obituary.
Cremation Society of Virginia
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.