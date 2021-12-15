Menu
Samuel Scipio
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hooper Funeral Home
1415 East Fourteenth Street
Winston Salem, NC
Scipio, Samuel

September 19, 1950 - December 9, 2021

Mr. Samuel Early Scipio, aka "Sam" was born September 19, 1950 in Darlington, South Carolina to the late Norman and Emma P. Scipio, the fifth child of eleven children. He departed this life Thursday, December 9, 2021 at his residence. He leaves to cherish loving memories his daughter, Latresa (Andre) Robinson; three brothers, Jimmy (Priscilla) Scipio, Marvin E. Scipio of New Haven, CT, and Allen Scipio of Winston-Salem, NC; four sisters, Phyllis S. East, Carolyn Scipio of Winston-Salem, NC, Betty P. Scipio of New Haven, CT, and Sybil S. Little of Fayetteville, NC; a sister-in-law, Angela Scipio of Fayetteville, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Monday, December 20, 2021 in the chapel of Hooper Funeral Home with family visitation preceding at 1:30pm. His remains can be viewed today from 12pm-6pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
1:30p.m.
Hooper Funeral Home
1415 East Fourteenth Street, Winston Salem, NC
Dec
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hooper Funeral Home
1415 East Fourteenth Street, Winston Salem, NC
2 Entries
My Condolences to the Scipio Family
Prentice K Carter
Friend
December 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Prayers of peace to the family.
Stephanie Wilkins
December 15, 2021
