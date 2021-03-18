Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Samuel L. Young
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N Patterson Ave
Winston Salem, NC
Young, Samuel L.

January 14, 1941 - March 12, 2021

Mr. Samuel Lee Young, Sr., of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was born to the late Lillie Mae Young and Kit Guest. He transitioned to his heavenly home on March 12, 2021. He served the city of Winston-Salem for 28 years and retired as a Senior Crew Chief. For over 50 years he provided service to many families and businesses through S.L. Young & Sons. He was a faithful member of Goler Metropolitan AME Church. "Sam" is survived by his wife, Janice; three children, Sandra, Samuel Jr., and Jaynard (Bria); 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a devoted first cousin, John Albert (Loddie Bell) Fuller of Ware Shouls, South Carolina.

Mr. Young will be available for public viewing Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private. Interment in Forsyth Memorial Park.

Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home

727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N Patterson Ave, Winston Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
My sincere condolences. Sam was my good friend on many years and I like you will miss him.
Hass Parker
April 25, 2021
We are sorry for your loss. Mr. Sammy was an inspirational gentleman that we enjoyed getting to know. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Michele & Dutch (The Meals on Wheels Ladies)
March 24, 2021
Words cannot express how saddened I am to hear of your loss. Mr. Sam will be missed. My condolences and prayers to the family.
Victoria Wingate
March 24, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you Janice. Sam will be deeply missed. You are in prayers. Eugene Campbell
Eugene Campbell
March 20, 2021
He was a good friend and co-worker. Always had a great story to share!!
KELLY INGRAM
March 19, 2021
Sincere condolences to the family! I was heartbroken to hear of his passing! Mr Sam was very dear to my family and I for many years. I remember Mr. Sam as a little girl over 50 plus years ago when he worked for the City of Winston-Salem along side of my father (James Jenkins) and his brothers! They shared their love of back home which was South Carolina. Back then everyone was an Uncle to us. Whether biological or not, as long as you worked for the City. Mr. Sam was definitely a part of our extended family. After the passing of my father my brother (Dederick Jenkins) began working at the City with Mr. Sam so he was never forgotten. Even after his retirement he remained family. I would often see him at the gas station on Country Club and he always wanted to know how the family was doing. I thought about my father and those memories when I would see him so it was always a pleasure. He was always upbeat, energetic and on the go! Rest In Heaven Mr. Sam! You will be missed dearly!
Tonia Jenkins-Douglas
March 19, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Young family! Creekway Communiy will miss the love Sam showed to all his neighbors. Praying your strength in the Lord.
Jana Myers
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results