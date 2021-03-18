Mr. Samuel Lee Young, Sr., of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was born to the late Lillie Mae Young and Kit Guest. He transitioned to his heavenly home on March 12, 2021. He served the city of Winston-Salem for 28 years and retired as a Senior Crew Chief. For over 50 years he provided service to many families and businesses through S.L. Young & Sons. He was a faithful member of Goler Metropolitan AME Church. "Sam" is survived by his wife, Janice; three children, Sandra, Samuel Jr., and Jaynard (Bria); 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a devoted first cousin, John Albert (Loddie Bell) Fuller of Ware Shouls, South Carolina.
Mr. Young will be available for public viewing Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private. Interment in Forsyth Memorial Park.
Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 18, 2021.
My sincere condolences. Sam was my good friend on many years and I like you will miss him.
Hass Parker
April 25, 2021
We are sorry for your loss. Mr. Sammy was an inspirational gentleman that we enjoyed getting to know. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Michele & Dutch (The Meals on Wheels Ladies)
March 24, 2021
Words cannot express how saddened I am to hear of your loss. Mr. Sam will be missed. My condolences and prayers to the family.
Victoria Wingate
March 24, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you Janice. Sam will be deeply missed. You are in prayers.
Eugene Campbell
Eugene Campbell
March 20, 2021
He was a good friend and co-worker. Always had a great story to share!!
KELLY INGRAM
March 19, 2021
Sincere condolences to the family! I was heartbroken to hear of his passing! Mr Sam was very dear to my family and I for many years. I remember Mr. Sam as a little girl over 50 plus years ago when he worked for the City of Winston-Salem along side of my father (James Jenkins) and his brothers! They shared their love of back home which was South Carolina. Back then everyone was an Uncle to us. Whether biological or not, as long as you worked for the City. Mr. Sam was definitely a part of our extended family. After the passing of my father my brother (Dederick Jenkins) began working at the City with Mr. Sam so he was never forgotten. Even after his retirement he remained family. I would often see him at the gas station on Country Club and he always wanted to know how the family was doing. I thought about my father and those memories when I would see him so it was always a pleasure. He was always upbeat, energetic and on the go! Rest In Heaven Mr. Sam! You will be missed dearly!
Tonia Jenkins-Douglas
March 19, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Young family! Creekway Communiy will miss the love Sam showed to all his neighbors. Praying your strength in the Lord.