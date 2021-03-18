Sincere condolences to the family! I was heartbroken to hear of his passing! Mr Sam was very dear to my family and I for many years. I remember Mr. Sam as a little girl over 50 plus years ago when he worked for the City of Winston-Salem along side of my father (James Jenkins) and his brothers! They shared their love of back home which was South Carolina. Back then everyone was an Uncle to us. Whether biological or not, as long as you worked for the City. Mr. Sam was definitely a part of our extended family. After the passing of my father my brother (Dederick Jenkins) began working at the City with Mr. Sam so he was never forgotten. Even after his retirement he remained family. I would often see him at the gas station on Country Club and he always wanted to know how the family was doing. I thought about my father and those memories when I would see him so it was always a pleasure. He was always upbeat, energetic and on the go! Rest In Heaven Mr. Sam! You will be missed dearly!

Tonia Jenkins-Douglas March 19, 2021