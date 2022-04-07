Gobble, Sandra Martin Byerly
September 20, 1937 - March 27, 2022
Ms. Sandra Martin Byerly Gobble, age 84 of Advance, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was born September 20, 1937 in Forsyth County to the late Willie Pierce Martin and Mary Marshall Martin. Sandra had retired from Tension Envelope after 24 years of service. She is preceded in death by one daughter, Catherine McCracken. Surviving are two sons, Terry Martin of Lewisville and Donald Byerly of Pfafftown; one daughter, Melinda Swain of Winston-Salem; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and one sister, Carol Jean Hartle of Clemmons. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, April 8, 2022 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons. The family will receive friends following the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 7, 2022.