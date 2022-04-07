Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra Martin Byerly Gobble
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 8 2022
2:00p.m.
Westlawn Gardens of Memory
Send Flowers
Gobble, Sandra Martin Byerly

September 20, 1937 - March 27, 2022

Ms. Sandra Martin Byerly Gobble, age 84 of Advance, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was born September 20, 1937 in Forsyth County to the late Willie Pierce Martin and Mary Marshall Martin. Sandra had retired from Tension Envelope after 24 years of service. She is preceded in death by one daughter, Catherine McCracken. Surviving are two sons, Terry Martin of Lewisville and Donald Byerly of Pfafftown; one daughter, Melinda Swain of Winston-Salem; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and one sister, Carol Jean Hartle of Clemmons. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, April 8, 2022 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons. The family will receive friends following the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Westlawn Gardens of Memory
Clemmons, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.