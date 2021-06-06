I am truly sorry to have read about the death of your precious mom. My husband an I met your parents through the market at Old Salem. I was able to go out to their house to purchase their produce due to the uneven bricks at Old Salem. It truly hurts that they are both gone but are now together.

My deepest thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family. She will certainly be missed by all who knew her. May God be with you at this time of your loss.

June Grogan Friend June 7, 2021