Ms. Sandra "Kay" Angell Owen, 78, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at her home. Ms. Owen was born February 17, 1943 in Yadkin County to Rufe and Hazel Wall Angell. She enjoyed traveling, reading and cooking. Ms. Owen was a member of New Home United Methodist Church in East Bend.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Owen was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel "Gary" Owen; a brother, Gene Angell; and a sister, Shirley York. She is survived by two daughters, Annette (Gray) Saylor and Melanie (Lee) Hodges; grandchildren, Kaitlynn and Sarah Snincsak and Alex Saylor; two brothers, Teddy (Shirley) Angell and Albert (Margaret) Angell; a sister-in-law, Linda Angell; and her K-9 companions, Rosie and Noel.
A graveside service will be conducted at 5:00PM, Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at New Home UMC with Pastor Albert Angell officiating. A visitation will follow in the fellowship hall at 6:00PM. Casual attire is requested.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Home UMC, 3340 Smithtown Road East Bend, NC 27018 or to Forsyth County Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road Winston Salem, NC 27104.
Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Owen family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 6, 2021.
Sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - East Bend.
5 Entries
My sister and I grew up knowing both Kay and Gary and we’re both deeply saddened after we heard about her passing. Prayers out to the family and friends.
Carolann and Alexia Krall
Friend
June 23, 2021
I am truly sorry to have read about the death of your precious mom. My husband an I met your parents through the market at Old Salem. I was able to go out to their house to purchase their produce due to the uneven bricks at Old Salem. It truly hurts that they are both gone but are now together. My deepest thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family. She will certainly be missed by all who knew her. May God be with you at this time of your loss. June Grogan
June Grogan
Friend
June 7, 2021
We love you Nana Kay! You're the best and sweetest person ever.
Shandra Garrison
Friend
June 6, 2021
Melanie I am so sorry for the loss of your Mom. I hope the many memories you have will help comfort you and your family now and in the future, and your faith sustain you.
Anne Spoo
Anne Spoo
June 5, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Kay's passing. Have known her since she worked for Dr William L Wood in Yadkinville. I thought so much of Kay. My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time.